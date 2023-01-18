Home > Gaming Source: Google Does the Google Stadia Controller Work With Nintendo Switch? By Jon Bitner Jan. 18 2023, Published 5:42 p.m. ET

After just a few short years on the market, Google Stadia has officially shut down its servers. While you’ll no longer have access to the streaming service, anyone who picked up the official Google Stadia controller can now use it as a Bluetooth controller. You’ll need to go through a short update process, but once it’s complete, you’ll be able to use your gamepad with a variety of other platforms.

But does the Google Stadia controller work with Nintendo Switch? And how do you go about updating your Stadia controller? Here’s a closer look at what you need to know.

Does the Google Stadia controller work with Nintendo Switch?

While the Google Stadia controller used to only work with Google Stadia, that’s no longer the case. With the service shutting down, Google is giving users the option to switch their controller from Wi-Fi mode to Bluetooth mode. However, the controller won’t work with all Bluetooth devices. According to Google, the Bluetooth mode update was designed for the following platforms: Windows 10 and 11 + Steam

MacOS 13 + Steam

ChromeOS

Android

Source: Google

Unfortunately, there’s no mention of support for Nintendo Switch. There’s also no mention of support for Xbox Series X or PS5. A few users have tried to get the gamepad running on Nintendo’s hybrid console, but seem to have hit a roadblock. For now, it appears the Google Stadia controller does not work with Nintendo Switch.

How to reset your Stadia Controller.

While your Stadia controller won’t work with every device on the market, it’s still worth upgrading. Since the Stadia service is now defunct, there’s no reason to keep it in Wi-Fi mode – unless you’re feeling nostalgic.

To reset your Stadia Controller and enable Bluetooth mode, head over to the official Stadia website and click the “Switch to Bluetooth mode” button at the top of the screen. This will walk you through all the steps needed to make the upgrade. Keep in mind the process is irreversible, and it’ll only be available until Dec. 31. After that date, you’ll be stuck with a Wi-Fi controller.

Stadians, you can now update your Stadia Controller’s firmware to enable Bluetooth Low Energy connections.



Find the update tool here: https://t.co/o0iU2x0NsV pic.twitter.com/SxzUYJyRrh — Stadia ☁️🎮 (@GoogleStadia) January 17, 2023