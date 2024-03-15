Home > Television Huck Finds Himself in a Very Scary 'Scandal' Situation — Does He Make It Out Alive? Is it possible to survive getting shot three times, stuffed in a trunk, and pushed into a lake with a dead body? By Alex West Mar. 15 2024, Published 8:17 a.m. ET Source: ABC

While it's not a soap opera, Scandal certainly had a knack for bringing people back from the dead. The ABC show followed the concept of political fixers, those who resolve high-level D.C. mishaps and solve criminal activity on the low. A fan-favorite character, Huck, was crucial to the team.

Huck was a former black ops special agent for a top division of the CIA. He was often seen as the way more laid-back operative on the team, but was also known to have a bit of a dark side. Huck had to stop himself from resorting to more drastic tactics at times... if he stopped himself at all.

Does Huck die in 'Scandal'?

The Scandal gang often find themselves in terrifying, life-threatening situations. So, Huck's life being at risk isn't that abnormal for the show. However, one situation in the series certainly caused more concern from fans than the other brush-ins with death.

Meg, who he had been kind of seeing, ended up shooting him three times. As it turns out, Meg was working for Sarah who is the person that forced Mr. Pope to murder President-elect Frankie Vargas.

Alongside the shooting, Meg killed Jennifer Fields and was seen throwing both of their bodies into the trunk of her car. To bury the situation further, she pushed the entire car off a cliff and into a lake.

Somehow, though, Huck manages to survive. He finds a way out of the truck and even gets to shore, despite his injury. From there, though, he finds himself swamped in hallucinations. Huck is trapped in a state where he's seeing a version of himself who encourages him to keep persevering.

Meanwhile, Olivia Pope and Quinn Perkins are on the case. The team gets together and tries to figure out what happened and they eventually realize that Sarah is connected to the entire situation and the issue behind it all. They find Meg who doesn't prove to be helpful.

In the end, they find Huck in a pretty predictable way: good ol' cell phone tracking. Huck gets rescued and he's taken to the hospital. Sadly, he might have some brain damage issues, but he is alive.

While fans were happy, in theory, that he was alive, some were totally over the unrealistic escape. "Huck should be dead. By all logistics of life... He should in fact be dead. I could look past the time Jake had that weird surgery... Super unrealistic but this... THIS takes the cake for the most cringeworthy comeback," wrote one on Reddit.

"It just seems like such a waste of time. Fitz, Jake, Huck, they all somehow magically survived. Why even waste the episodes of having those fatal things happen only for them to end up ok," another fan added.