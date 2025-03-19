Is James Really Done for in 'The Rookie'? Here's What We Know About His Fate Is it really the end of the road for James in 'The Rookie'? By Jennifer Farrington Published March 18 2025, 10:19 p.m. ET Source: ABC

In The Rookie Season 7, Episode 8, titled "Wildfire," which aired on Feb. 25, 2025, James (Arjay Smith) is caught in a life-threatening situation after sharing a kiss with community center volunteer Kylie (Maria Zhang). The two become victims of a drive-by shooting, and as James clings to life, fans are pushed to the edge of their seats.

The tension builds even more considering James is not only a husband and father but also recently cheated on his wife, Nyla (Mekia Cox). The episode ends with James in the hospital, his life hanging by a thread, leaving fans wondering: Does he survive, or is this the end of his journey? Here’s what we know about James’s fate.

Does James die in 'The Rookie'?

Source: ABC

James doesn't die in The Rookie, but he certainly comes close. After being shot in Season 7, Episode 8, the intensity of the episode leaves viewers thinking he might not make it, but he does. However, we don’t find out James survives until the end of Season 7, Episode 9. The production team definitely kept fans on the edge of their seats for this one.

For Nyla, it’s a hard pill to swallow. She nearly lost her husband, but the timing of his near-death experience, which happened while he was with another woman, only adds a layer of complexity to their already strained relationship. The drama takes another turn when Nolan (Nathan Fillion) witnesses James and Kylie’s intimate moment, and shortly after, James gets shot. Naturally, suspicions start turning toward Nyla, though her friends know better.

While Nyla eventually finds out about the kiss between James and Kylie, the couple appears to stay together. But how long can their relationship withstand the weight of James’s unfaithfulness? After all, James’s near-death experience doesn’t exactly erase the fact that he was disloyal to his wife. There’s a good chance that the status of James and Nyla’s relationship will be revisited as the series continues.

Source: ABC

Some fans don't seem too concerned about whether James is killed off 'The Rookie'.

James's fate became a hot topic of discussion on Reddit following Episode 8, with some fans not seeming too bothered by the idea of him being killed off.

Redditor @Quirky_Importance873 commented, "I am not a fan of his constant need to tear down her job that she loves," though they added they didn't want to see his children fatherless. User @DisneyAddict2021 echoed a similar sentiment, writing, "James brings nothing to the story. All he does is complain about Nyla’s job and make her feel bad for continuing to be passionate about her work."

Other fans jumped in with similar opinions, with one saying, "I don't like James, he and Nyla are too different and have no chemistry." Despite the criticism, most fans didn't want to see Nyla or her kids lose the main man in their lives. Some even suggested the storyline took this dramatic turn to shift the dynamics of their already rocky relationship.

