Why Tru Valentino Left 'The Rookie': Everything We Know About His Exit

Fans of The Rookie were undoubtedly saddened to learn that Tru Valentino was leaving the show ahead of Season 7. Tru played Officer Aaron Thorsen, a social media star who was wrongfully accused of murdering his best friend while studying abroad in Paris. After spending over a year in prison, he was acquitted and chose to pursue a career in law enforcement, joining the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) as a rookie officer.

Tru joined the procedural drama in Season 4 and was later promoted to a full-time cast member in Season 5. However, Tru’s time on the series has come to an end. For fans of The Rookie who are wondering why Tru left the show, we did some digging. Here is everything we know about what led to the actor leaving the ABC series.

Why did Tru Valentino leave ‘The Rookie?’

Tru Valentino abruptly left The Rookie, leaving fans curious about his seemingly sudden departure. In August 2024, Tru addressed his exit on Instagram, expressing gratitude for his time on the show. “I will always cherish my time on The Rookie but couldn't be more excited for what the future has in store,” Tru wrote, per People. “I adore the friends and relationships made while being there.”

He went on to hint at a possible return to The Rookie, although he did not reveal why he decided to take a step back. "You never know who may pop back up in the Mid-Wilshire precinct,” he added. "Until then, 7 Adam 19, this is Officer Thorsen, over and out!”

Tru did not give a reason for his departure from the procedural drama but he does appear to have other creative interests. Beyond The Rookie, Tru has an extensive background in voice acting, contributing to shows like Spidey and His Amazing Friends and The Cuphead Show!

‘The Rookie’ will introduce new characters for Season 7.

The Rookie’s showrunner, Alexi Hawley, was asked about Tru’s exit and she suggested that his character could make a comeback at some point. “Of course. Tru [Valentino] is a great actor, and he was a huge part of our show for several seasons, and so we'd love to have him back in some capacity,” Alexi told ScreenRant. “It just ultimately felt like, creatively, for where the show was going, that we needed to pivot a bit. But he's still very much alive in our universe.”