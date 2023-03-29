Home > Television > The Rookie Source: ABC The Best Chenford Memes From the 'The Rookie' Season 5 By Kelly Corbett Mar. 29 2023, Published 12:10 p.m. ET

When Tim Bradford (Eric Winter) and Lucy Chen (Melissa O’Neil) locked lips during the Season 4 finale of The Rookie, fans were ecstatic. Not only was there a new couple on the scene, but they had the perfect last names to create a joint couple name. Enter #Chenford! Twitter user @RochaRocha2021 tweeted: “I can't believe the long-awaited Chenford kiss finally happened. It was worth waiting four years for this scene.”

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, @ChristinaCloud2 wrote: “My emotions were ALL OVER the place last night and I promptly cried myself to sleep because #Chenford KISSED!!!”

The series, now well into Season 5, is continuing to serve up some steamy #Chenford moments and fans can’t help but continue to gush over this dynamic duo. After that iconic smooch last season, it took a minute, but they finally went on their first date in Season 5, Episode 10. Two episodes later, they did the dirty (and it was steamy!). Their relationship continues to blossom throughout the season and Twitter is here to capture all of it.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ABC

#Chenford memes are currently taking over Twitter.

Twitter is overflowing with Chenford memes shared by fans of The Rookie. "They have each other's backs ALWAYS," wrote one user, capitalizing on their loyalty for each other.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans especially like seeing Chenford together outside the station. This scene of them in the morning is pure bliss.

Article continues below advertisement

DOMESTIC CHENFORD IN THE MORNING IS ALL IVE EVER WANTED 🥹#TheRookie #chenford pic.twitter.com/Ye19yZuk02 — Jianna ♡ (@CHENFORDSEN) March 29, 2023

Sure, Tim may put up a strong front, but he turns to mush whenever Lucy is around.

Article continues below advertisement

“Do I look like a big softy?”



HUMMM YES TIM FOR YOUR GIRL YOU ARE A SOFTY! 🥹❤️ #TheRookie #Chenford pic.twitter.com/hL2xaKESjb — Chris 🥨 | Fan Acc (@ChenfordLand) March 29, 2023

Since the show's inception in 2018, fans have been manifesting Chenford.

Article continues below advertisement

And they can't get enough of their body language!

Article continues below advertisement

OKAY BUT DID YOU NOTICE HIS HAND ON HER THIGH (AGAIN) 😌 #Chenford pic.twitter.com/Fq3NuTg3Qm — m (@CauseRSisEpic) March 29, 2023

There's a possibility that Chenford may be in trouble.

Not to be the bearer of bad news, but trouble may be looming for Chenford. In Episode 19, the documentarians start to grill Tim and Lucy on their relationship; however, they power through stronger than ever. But in the promo for Episode 20, Isabel is seen making a return. As a refresher, Isabel is Tim's ex-wife.

Article continues below advertisement

THEY REALLY DID THAT TO US AND THEN PUT 3 WEEKS AFTER IT?!?!?! #Chenford #TheRookie pic.twitter.com/i49LdalmUV — Emily (@em_iy0) March 29, 2023