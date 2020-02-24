Some Viewers Accused Jenna Marbles of Abusing Her Dogs in Her Latest Video

Because much of Jenna's brand is now about how much she loves her dogs — which was chronicled even further when she posted about rescuing Bunny in April of 2019 — it was surprising for her loyal subscribers to see people taking one of her videos out of context.

In "Testing A Viral Dog Car Harness," Jenna tried out ZuGoPet's mechanism that allows dogs to sit upright and be protected while riding in cars. The product gained attention when it was featured on an episode of Shark Tank in 2019.