The New 'KUWTK' Trailer Hints That Khloe Might Have Had Coronavirus

The mid-season trailer for Season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians just dropped, and things are looking pretty bumpy for the family. One of those bumps is grappling with the COVID-19 and LA's stay-at-home mandate. While we don't feel too hard for the Kardashian-Jenners (who have multiple mansions where they can stay, along with endless resources,) it's alarming to hear Kylie Jenner tell the camera that someone close to her has the virus.

"It's just scary when someone so close to home has tested positive," she says, clearly distraught. While the teaser doesn't name any names, people think that it's actually Khloe who has (or had) the virus .

Watch the KUWTK Season 18 trailer below to see for yourself.

Does Khloe Kardashian have COVID-19?

It's possible that Khloe tested positive for coronavirus, because the KUWTK clip shows Kris on the phone with Khloe saying, "Khloe, I miss you. I wish I could hug you," as she totally breaks down and starts sobbing. The teaser ends with a raspy Khloe saying, "We're all gonna get through this." But how probably is it, really?

Going through Khloe's Instagram, it's interesting to note that the reality TV star really didn't post much in the month of March, and the photos she did share seem to either be distinct throwbacks, or photos she could have easily repurposed. For instance, on March 15, Khloe posted this old photo of her and True Thompson. The caption reads, "The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you."

Even in April, Khloe continued to post old photos. On April 5, she shared a photo of her and True, wishing everyone a happy Palm Sunday. She made sure to note that it was an old photo.

On April 24, Khloe shared an old selfie and wrote, "Flashback to glam days."

So could Khloe be sick? Or do the Kardashians want us to think Khloe has COVID-19 to entice people to watch the show? What is clear though, is that even if Khloe did test positive for the coronavirus, she seems to have made a full recovery — since she's still been posting super regularly on Twitter, along with her other social media accounts.

Another clue that Khloe might be totally fine is that she reportedly is quarantined with ex Tristan Thompson and their daughter True. A source told Us Weekly, "Khloe doesn't have bad or negative feelings toward Tristan at this point. Being quarantined has made her have a soft spot for him, and she knows he will always be part of her life in some way because he is True's dad." Would she really expose her family to the virus if she had it? Granted, the Kardashian homes are more like hotels, so Khloe could have been self-isolated in her own separate suite.

