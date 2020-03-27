Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are Not Dating, Just Good Co-Parents

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are Not Dating, Just Good Co-ParentsBy Jacqueline Gualtieri
Here's the thing about Khloé Kardashian: it's very, very safe to say that she doesn't take sh*t from anyone. Whether you're a fan of hers or not, it's hard to deny the fact that the woman sticks to her convictions. So if you come from her, you better come prepared.
It's also safe to say that at this point, Khloé is really tired of addressing why Tristan Thompson is still in her life after he reportedly cheated on her with Kylie Jenner's former best friend Jordyn Woods.
After it was revealed that Khloé and Tristan are spending 2020's quarantine together in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, fans A.) began asking the youngest Kardashian sister if they were an item again or B.) immediately jumped to the conclusion that they were dating and began chastising her. And matters only got worse when Tristan featured heavily in the Season 18 premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
Are Khloé and Tristan actually back together in 2020?
On March 19, a source told Us Weekly that the former couple were quarantined together with their daughter True. A second source confirmed it, saying, "Khloé doesn’t have bad or negative feelings toward Tristan at this point. Being quarantined has made her have a soft spot for him, and she knows he will always be part of her life in some way because he is True’s dad. Khloé has been open and receptive toward Tristan.”
Khloé seemingly confirmed the information provided by the sources during the Season 18 premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The 35-year-old often live tweets episodes of the reality show and the premiere was no exception. She let fans know that she wasn't alone watching the episode. Tristan was with her.
And she also couldn't help but notice that many fans on Twitter weren't taking too kindly to the fact that Tristan featured heavily in the episode. He was a frequent topic of conversation on screen, but he was also on screen quite a bit himself, both with Khloé and with their daughter. Many fans began asking why Tristan was back on screen, but Jordyn was likely never coming back. Some even accused Khloé of hypocrisy, which she wasn't particularly happy with.
Did Khloé and Tristan start dating again in the Season 18 premiere?
Actually, quite the opposite. While fans began speculating that them quarantining together was the result of a new relationship, Khloé spent the entire episode trying to prove the opposite. After Kim and Tristan connect over dinner (with Khloé's blessing), she invites him over for a family dinner (without Khloé's blessing). This makes the younger sister very uncomfortable and she tries to explain to Kim where her head is at.
"That’s the first dinner that I’ve had with Tristan without the baby," she explains. She's been clear with her family that Tristan can come see True when he wants, but he doesn't just come over to hang out with her. She doesn't want to do that for fear of leading him on and letting things get "cloudy and confusing."
Above all else, Tristan and Khloé just want to be good co-parents.
There's been quite a few people who are upset that Tristan is hanging out with the Kardashians and Jordyn is not, but let's get one thing straight: Tristan is the father of Khloé's baby and (obviously) Jordyn is not. If Khloé just cut Tristan out of her life, she'd have to cut him out of her daughter's life too, effectively taking True's dad away from her.
That's something that she's not about to do. The Kardashian sisters are also the children of divorced parents and, as Khloé informed one fan who congratulated her on healthy co-parenting, that was how she was raised too: by parents who co-parented healthily.
So as of now, no, it doesn't look like Khloé and Tristan are back together and it's likely that Tristan is quarantining with them so that he can be with his daughter. Who knows how long the quarantine will last and, if he didn't hole up with them from the start, he might not have seen her for a long time. In other words, Tristan and Khloé are just trying to be good parents.
