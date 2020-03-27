Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are Not Dating, Just Good Co-Parents

Here's the thing about Khloé Kardashian: it's very, very safe to say that she doesn't take sh*t from anyone. Whether you're a fan of hers or not, it's hard to deny the fact that the woman sticks to her convictions. So if you come from her, you better come prepared.

It's also safe to say that at this point, Khloé is really tired of addressing why Tristan Thompson is still in her life after he reportedly cheated on her with Kylie Jenner's former best friend Jordyn Woods.