Madeleine Mantock Will Make Her Final Appearance on 'Charmed' on July 23 — but What Happens to Macy?

While Madeleine has not revealed her exact reasons for leaving the show, she thanked producers and her fellow castmates for the “immense privilege” of starring as Macy Vaughn for the last three seasons. She shared, “I’m incredibly grateful to The CW and CBS Studios for my time on the show and for being a brilliant support in my difficult decision to leave.”

It’s clear that Madeleine’s split from the series was amicable, but fans are sad to see her go. On Reddit , one fan shared, “Deja vu all over again. I'm not sure if I can watch. I'm afraid this is going to follow the OG's path of hoping it gets better for the next four to five years only for it to decline and completely be defunded by its final season.”

Another user agreed and criticized showrunners for their nasty habit of killing off fan favorites, but some viewers couldn’t help but look on the bright side. One fan speculated that Macy’s death could give the series an opportunity to come full circle. They wrote, “Honestly, I'm sad that [Madeleine] is leaving, but yet again I find it kinda eerie that history repeats itself.”

You can tune into the Season 3 finale of Charmed on July 23 on Fridays at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.