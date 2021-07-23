Madeleine Mantock Will Make Her Final Appearance on 'Charmed' on July 23 — but What Happens to Macy?By Pretty Honore
Jul. 23 2021, Published 7:25 p.m. ET
The reboot of the WB cult classic Charmed made its debut on The CW 10 years after its predecessor went off-air and although the series is still fairly new, showrunners recently announced that the show would be losing one of its lead characters. While fans fear that Abigael (played by Poppy Drayton) may be leaving Charmed, her exit has not been confirmed.
But ahead of the Season 3 finale, actress Madeleine Mantock revealed that her time as Macy Vaughn — the eldest of the Charmed trio — has come to an end. So, does Macy die on Charmed?
Does Macy die on ‘Charmed’?
Much like Prue Halliwell (played by Shannen Doherty), who left the show following the Season 3 finale of Charmed in 2001, Madeleine Mantock will make her last appearance as part of the main cast on July 23. But fans wonder if Macy will face the same tragic end as Prue, who died after being killed by the demon Shax — the personal assassin of the Source of All Evil.
Although Madeleine’s exit from the series mirrors Shannon’s, showrunners insinuated that we have not seen the last of Macy Vaughn. In a statement to TVLine, producers suggested that it was Madeleine’s decision to leave the show, but said that the door would be open for her return.
“We can’t thank Madeleine enough for her incredible and inspiring work on Charmed,” the statement read. “We will miss her as much as the fans will, but we also respect her decision to move on. This is a difficult time in the world, and everyone has to follow their heart. We wish her well, and the door is always open for a return visit from Macy…one way or another!”
It’s unclear whether Macy will survive the Season 3 finale or simply appear in flashbacks, but fans are dying to know the details of her departure. There is no indication that Macy’s character will be recast and Madeleine’s exit is eerily familiar to Prue’s, which leads fans to wonder if Macy’s exit from Charmed was planned from the beginning. So, why is Madeleine Mantock leaving Charmed? Here’s what we know.
Why is Madeleine Mantock leaving ‘Charmed’?
While Madeleine has not revealed her exact reasons for leaving the show, she thanked producers and her fellow castmates for the “immense privilege” of starring as Macy Vaughn for the last three seasons. She shared, “I’m incredibly grateful to The CW and CBS Studios for my time on the show and for being a brilliant support in my difficult decision to leave.”
It’s clear that Madeleine’s split from the series was amicable, but fans are sad to see her go. On Reddit, one fan shared, “Deja vu all over again. I'm not sure if I can watch. I'm afraid this is going to follow the OG's path of hoping it gets better for the next four to five years only for it to decline and completely be defunded by its final season.”
Another user agreed and criticized showrunners for their nasty habit of killing off fan favorites, but some viewers couldn’t help but look on the bright side. One fan speculated that Macy’s death could give the series an opportunity to come full circle. They wrote, “Honestly, I'm sad that [Madeleine] is leaving, but yet again I find it kinda eerie that history repeats itself.”
You can tune into the Season 3 finale of Charmed on July 23 on Fridays at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.