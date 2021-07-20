You'll Never Guess Which 'Charmed' Sister Just Confirmed Her Exit From the Series

In October of 1998, viewers were introduced to The Charmed Ones, a trio of sister witches who battled demons while hiding in plain sight. After a decade on screen, the series came to an end, but thanks to The CW, the “Power of Three” lives on. Ten years after Charmed made its on-screen debut, the show was revived and premiered in October of 2018.

Although viewers have grown to love Macy (Madeleine Mantock), Mel (Melonie Diaz), and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery), recent reports confirm that one of the sisters will be making her exit from the show. Ahead of the Season 4 finale, which premieres on July 23, Madeleine Mantock announced that her time on Charmed has come to an end – an exit that viewers did not see it coming.

So, why is Madeleine Mantock leaving Charmed? Here’s what we know.