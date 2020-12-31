Megan Thee Stallion May Not Have Kids, but She's a "Dog Mom" to Five Very Good Boys

The year 2020 has been a big one for rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Her single "Savage" and her feature on Cardi B's single "WAP" both reached the No. 1 spot on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. Not to mention the various awards she's managed to snag and the high-profile performances she's rocked.

As it turns out, the performing artist has added several new "kids" to her family in 2020 as well.