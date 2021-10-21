Miley Cyrus Got Her Name From Being So "Smiley" – Are Her Perfect Teeth Actually Fake?

It's been speculated that Miley got her teeth corrected sometime between 2006 and 2007. Miley's apparently admitted to getting work done in her mouth before, but she’s never really specified what exactly happened. Dental enhancements can mean anything from teeth surgery to veneers or Invisalign braces.

Per Elle, Miley apparently wore lingual braces — which are placed behind the teeth — during her Hannah Montana days.

If this is indeed the case, no one would ever know because most people get braces installed on the front of their teeth. For someone famous like Miley, visible braces would have gotten in the way of her career since her face is plastered all over TV and music videos. Braces on the back sides of her teeth would have made the most sense at the time!