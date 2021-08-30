YouTube's LaBrant Family Receives Backlash for "Cancer" Documentary

The ever-popular LaBrant Fam has cultivated a massive following on YouTube after Savannah and Cole LaBrant began sharing videos of their daily lives as parents to Everleigh, 8, Posie, 2, and Zealand, 1. The American vloggers have opened up about the ups and downs of parenting three children while showcasing different aspects of their relationship.

With more than 13 million subscribers on YouTube, the LaBrant Fam certainly has more than a few fans.