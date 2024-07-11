Home > FYI Sing Sing Correctional Facility’s Dark Past Is Starkly Different to Its Treatment of Prisoners Today "There are more drugs on the inside than the outside." By Mustafa Gatollari Jul. 11 2024, Published 4:50 p.m. ET Source: Getty

Dubbed the "Plaza Hotel" of prisons, Sing Sing correctional facility is one of the most requested prisons by folks heading to the slammer in the United States due to its close proximity to Manhattan and its scenic placement along the Hudson river just an hour from the city. It's about as famous as prisons can be because when it opened, it "turned a profit for the state." But there are other reasons Sing Sing is famous and folks are wondering after the debut of the recent film about the prison — does it still exist today?

Does Sing Sing still exist today?

Because of the prison's infamous reputation, and since it's been around for some 200 years, people may get to thinking that Sing Sing has been decommissioned for quite some time. However, that couldn't be further from the truth.

According to the historic prison's website, the prison is still very much in operation. It reads: "Sing Sing Correctional Facility is a maximum security prison operated by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision in Ossining, New York. It houses about 1,700 incarcerated people and is located about 30 miles north of New York City on the bank of the Hudson River."

Source: Getty Images

The article on the penitentiary adds that the location has been wrongly maligned due to its past: "Sing Sing's almost 200 year history earned it a worldwide reputation as a notorious prison, but it is unfair to recognize it only for those reasons."

It continued to say that despite its history, the facilities at Sing Sing today have distanced it from that sordid past: "Today, Sing Sing is considered a model correctional facility with its innovative rehabilitation programs for the incarcerated."

Here's my review of the powerful SING SING - this movie is a rare and special artifact made with deep care and thoughtfulness. It's powerfully moving and Colman Domingo can truly do anything. Love this film so much. For @TribuneAgency https://t.co/BCGOtmAydC — Katie Walsh (@katiewalshstx) July 11, 2024 Source: X | @katiewalshstx

Michael Capra, the superintendent for Sing Sing also echoed the verbiage on the website in a featured quote on the facility's history page, stating: "When the public thinks about Prison, they associate it with punishment. When I think about Prison, I associate it with structure, security, discipline, education, vocation and families."

Capra went on to state that Sing Sing's primary function is to help rehabilitate folks and that he is wholly dedicated to ensuring the facility's prisoners are afforded that chance: "I spend many hours thinking about putting 1,700 broken pieces back together so when they leave this place they will be prepared to be productive, educated, confident, employed,​crime-free people.

Joan Baez and her sister Mimi Fariña perform at Sing Sing Prison.

They were the opening act for B.B. King's Thanksgiving concert at the correctional facility.

Joan Baez's husband at the time was a prisoner due to draft dodging (1972) pic.twitter.com/cyHExM17pE — Daniel🎗🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 ॐ (@DannyDutch) February 9, 2024 Source: X | @DannyDutch

Sing Sing provides tons of educational programs for its residents.

The New York Post quoted Michael Capra delineating why funding was so vital for the bolstering of Sing Sing's educational programs and that's because institutions that provided assistance in helping criminals get degrees while on the inside is a proven tool for helping to combat recedivism.

"So why shell out cash on prisoners? Recidivism is New York is roughly 42 percent, but when an inmate receives a college degree while incarcerated, that number drops to 4 percent. That’s why Capra encourages his wards to get an education," the outlet wrote.

Here with the great Wayne Kramer outside Sing Sing Prison in 2009 getting ready to discuss recovery with prisoners, then perform a concert. Tom Morello, Jerry Cantrell, Perry Farrell, Billy Bragg, Handsome Dick+ many great musicians road up with us that morning to perform. pic.twitter.com/P0M1qjRU9k — Matt Pinfield (@mattpinfield) February 3, 2024 Source: X | @mattpinfield

Capra commented on the initiatives as well: "What I say to the new inmates is that I want you to re-identify who you are and ­really think about what it is to be a real man. Men go to work," he said.

Sing Sing used to have a dark past — Old Sparky was its centerpiece.

Nicknaming an electric chair after a character who sounds like they'd fit right into The Brave Little toaster is pretty macabre — there were 614 executions conducted at Sing Sing, including Julius and Ethel Rosenberg who spied for the Soviet Union and Gerhard Puff who murdered an FBI agent.

Incarcerated man sings 'Jireh' inside a maximum security prison. The whole room of 300 inmates were shocked upon hearing his voice.

Dayo Israel RCCG #FreeNnamdiKanu Aunty Esther Rinu Anambra Shawarma Laycon Malami President Buhari pic.twitter.com/b5wtvcgulk — iNspiritextra (@iNspiritextra) March 14, 2023 Source: X | iNspiritextra