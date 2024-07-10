Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok What Is the "Snowball Kiss" That TikTok Keeps Talking About? It's Definitely NSFW "No. Girl. Just no," one commenter said. By Distractify Staff Jul. 10 2024, Published 11:48 a.m. ET Source: tiktok/@keliakitkat; @mustard517

If you've spent enough time on the internet, then you've probably come across your fair share of mysterious, sometimes indecipherable TikTok phrases. From interlinked to gooning, these wacky trends range from innocent and interesting to explicit and absurd — and this next one definitely lands on the latter end of the spectrum.

Article continues below advertisement

You've heard of kissing, and you may have even heard of the super gross rainbow kiss — and if you haven't, proceed with caution. But what is this "snowball kiss" that people keep talking about? Let's take a look at TikTok's newest NSFW lingo.

Source: tiktok/@i_luv_spears

Article continues below advertisement

What is the "snowball kiss" that TikTok keeps referring to?

If you look up "snowball kiss" on TikTok, you'll likely find several videos using the lingo, and you'll probably even see a few people showing their faces before and after looking up the phrase. And if you search through the comments sections, you'll find thousands of fellow confused individuals looking for an answer. What in the world is a "snowball kiss"? For that information, we must take to the infamous Urban Dictionary.

According to the site, a snowball kiss is when "a woman gives [oral sex] to her partner, he ejaculates in her mouth, and she doesn't swallow" the semen. She then kisses him, transferring the fluids to his mouth. Then, with the ejaculate in his mouth, he proceeds to perform oral sex on her until she finishes. We warned you it was NSFW.

Article continues below advertisement

While that definition certainly goes into great detail, some additional definitions of the phrase on Urban Dictionary and beyond simply state that snowball kisses are when a man ejaculates into his partners mouth and kisses them afterward.

Article continues below advertisement

While it's unclear just why the sexual concept has taken TikTok by storm, there's no denying that it has folks curious — and a bit freaked out. "I searched it up. Never again," one commenter said. Another said, "Curiosity got the better of me, looked rainbow and snowball kiss up. I'm scarred."