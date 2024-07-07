Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Nurse Shocked After Guy She’s Seeing Walks in Hospital With Pregnant Girlfriend "He was going to still text you while in that delivery room." By Mustafa Gatollari Jul. 7 2024, Published 10:50 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @officiallapenny

Imagine you're a nurse and you receive a cute text from someone you're seeing while you're at work. A couple of hours go by and then, out of nowhere, they walk into your job. At first, you're happy! What a sweet gesture, who doesn't love being surprised by their significant other? Is he coming to chill with you on your lunch break? Maybe he just wanted to pop in to brighten up his (and hopefully your) day?

But when he makes eye contact with you, his eyes widen and his mouth drops — he looks like he's seen a ghost. Your confusion only lasts a little while, because almost immediately, you see why he's so freaked out and it's because his pregnant girlfriend is trailing behind him for a scheduled c-section appointment.

That's what TikToker Lae Penny (@officiallaepenny) said she encountered while she was pulling a shift at the hospital she works in — her viral clip detailing the shocking storytime that's accrued over 1.3 million views on the popular video-sharing application.

"Y'all I'm still processing what just happened but I need to talk this out before I crash out because what the f---! Why am I at work right now and that guy," she states while pointing to someone off-camera, she laughs before the clip cuts to her after she composed herself. "The guy that's been talking to me for the past few months just walked up with his baby mother," she chuckles.

"His baby mother!" she repeats. "His baby mother that's about to give birth. Okay. Wow!" she says shaking her face into the camera. "Comes in here, soon as he sees me his face drops. I'm confused, and quickly enlightened because the mother is behind him with the belly before her," Lae says into the camera.

"Wow!" she repeats again. "Wow!" she exclaims before giving further context into the situation: "For those of you confused, I work at a hospital, OK? You get to see everybody and their mother, including the guy that you're talking to. The guy that you're talking to and his expecting baby mother," she says shouting into the camera.

To make matters worse, Lae says, the guy she was talking to didn't even stop to consider that running into her would be a possibility, and he didn't seem to think anything of the fact that he was going to have a baby with another one on the same day that he was texting her. She seemed stunned by "the audacity."

"Can you make this up? No. And it's like, she's coming in here for a scheduled c-section, meaning, you knew, you knew that today you were gonna have a baby but you're texting me, wow!" Now maybe you, as the reader, are trying to give the guy the benefit of the doubt. Maybe, you're thinking, he had a one-night thing with his baby mama and she got pregnant.

Maybe he's being a stand up guy and just going to the hospital with her support because he wants to see the birth of his child, right? And the reason why his face dropped is because he felt guilty about hurting Lae's feelings and putting her in that position. But then she went on to further discuss what happened between the guy she was talking to and his baby mama. Judging from the way she addresses it, it seems like they could very well be in an intimate relationship.

"And then she's like oh babe, grab the bag. Babe grab the bag. Just when I thought it could've been your sister, babe grab the bag? What the f---?" Lae went on to say that she opted not to say anything or make a stink because she wanted to ensure that the pregnant woman was going to have as happy a delivery experience as possible.

"And it's like your sitting there with the dumbest face on and because I'm a woman first, I don't want this girl blood pressure running through the roof or her having a bad pregnancy experience or delivery experience but wow! Treacherous. Treacherous. Treacherous. Treacherous!"

"The part that makes this s--- crazier is the fact that he just texted me two hours ago. So, what was your excuse gonna be whilst being in the delivery room? I was asleep? Bro..." she says at the end of the clip looking into the camera.

Numerous TikTokers expressed their shock after hearing Lae's story, but there was another person, who, unfortunately underwent something similar: "My nurse was so weird to me when I had my son and come to find out she was sleeping with my son's dad and she just couldn’t control her disbelief that I had just had his baby," they penned.

Others applauded her for considering the woman's feelings before saying anything: "I love that you thought of her in the situation and didn’t want to ruin her birthing experience." Which was a sentiment someone else echoed, penning: "Props to you for considering her before yourself in all of this! That’s admirable!" "The way I respect you for thinking about her delivery experience. I love you so bad for that!!!" another remarked.