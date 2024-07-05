Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok “Army Pays for the Wedding” — Woman Roasts Ridiculous Comments on Military Wives Facebook Groups "Hi, my husband is saying his command is making him divorce me..." By Mustafa Gatollari Jul. 5 2024, Published 3:27 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @shaquille.okneel

A whole new breed of petty, bizarre, unsanitary, and downright strange online interactions occur on military wives Facebook pages according to TikToker Shaquille Okneel (@shaquille.okneel). She covered several of them in a viral clip that's garnered over 1.1 million views on the popular social media app.

"Here's a day in the life of what it's like to be on a military wives Facebook page," she says, before acting out what seems to be the comments section of the types of Facebook pages she's referring to.

"How strict are they with deployment? Do you know if my husband actually has to go at that time? I did want to plan a family vacation during that time and it really just upsets my plans," she says, re-enacting one "genre" of military wife.

She then begins to roast the next type of military spouse: "Hi, I need advice. My husband hasn't been getting promoted, he's been passed over for three years, what is going on?"

Someone responds to this person, "Why don't you have your husband ask and have him speak up for himself? You're not gonna get anywhere on the wives' page."

She then rattles off another comment she thinks is typical: "Selling my rose toy, it's been used a couple times, don't lowball me I know what I got," the TikToker says, referring to a personal gratification device that one would presumably use when separated from their significant other for so long.

The next type of commenter is then put on camera: "Hi my boyfriend is stationed there and I was just wondering if anyone would be able to pick me up from the airport and take me there to surprise him." Apparently, this remark may upset those who are legally married to their significant others.

"Admins get her she's not a wife she needs to be kicked out, now!" Next up was someone looking for picture-taking professionals to capture those special moments: "Hi just looking for a homecoming photographer for this date and time."

She continued, "Yes that's the exact date and time that he's coming home." Apparently, even military wives Facebook pages aren't protected from choosing beggars.

"Does anyone have this very expensive item that I could probably drive to the store for but I want it dirt cheap and free and you actually need to bring it to me because I don't want to go anywhere," she says, mocking these types of requests.

"Hi is there a special page for just officer wives or no?" she says to round out the video, and there were plenty of people who were quick to share their own experiences: "Don’t forget the, 'I’m so upset they won’t salute me too. This is OUR rank,'" one person penned, stating that there were military wives who honestly said that they should be equally honored for standing by their husband while he is in active duty.

Others were just shocked that someone would try and sell a used "rose toy" writing: "Pardon me — selling WHAT," and according to the TikToker, this was based on a real post that she saw with her own eyes: "Can’t make this up."

Another TikTok user in the comments section wrote that they once came across a post of a person who said their husband told them command made him get a divorce: "'Hi my husband is saying his command is making him divorce me. Can they do that? Help please!' my fave post ever."

Seemed like there were more than a few guys who didn't want to go back home to their wives: "One time the group I was in informed a lady that her husband's deployment was actually voluntary and that her husband signed up for it."

As for the "choosing beggars" phenomena, there was at least one person who replied to her video that they experienced this first hand: "One girl asked for living room, dining room, and two bedroom sets for FREE said they MUST be in good condition lol."

