Sister Ruth's Demise on 'Black Narcissus' Has Left Fans Intrigued by the Novel

Like many famous novels, Black Narcissus has been adapted several times since it was first published in 1939. The most famous adaptation is a 1947 film of the same name that stars Deborah Kerr as Sister Clodagh. In 2020, a newer adaptation hit screens around the world in the form of a miniseries. In the U.S., the miniseries premiered on FX on Nov. 23, and consisted of three episodes. Now that many have watched those episodes, some have questions about the end of the series.