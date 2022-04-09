‘The Repair Shop’ Charges a Nice Price for the Reality Show’s Incredible Fix-Ups

Unfortunately, though, you can’t just show up at the Repair Shop barn and expect a free repair. In fact, when the show isn’t filming there, Court Barn is part of the Weald and Downland Living Museum in Singleton, West Sussex.

“Many of our huge pool of experts run their own businesses, but the Weald and Downland Museum, where The Repair Shop is filmed, doesn’t offer a repair service outside the show,” Rob added.