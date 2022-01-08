‘The Repair Shop’ Is Open for American TV Viewers on Discovery+

In its native United Kingdom, The Repair Shop has been rising in the ranks as it has gained popularity. It debuted on BBC Two’s daytime schedule in March 2017 before moving to BBC One’s daytime schedule and then, following a Christmas special that lured 5.5 million viewers, hitting BBC One’s primetime lineup.

The show previously streamed on Netflix, and now, both Discovery and Discovery+ are getting in on the action, even airing the fourth season stateside for the first time…