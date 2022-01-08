‘The Repair Shop’ Is Open for American TV Viewers on Discovery+By Dan Clarendon
Jan. 8 2022, Published 12:52 p.m. ET
American television viewers are finally able to catch up withThe Repair Shop, a hit show across the pond. And we’ve got all the details about this restoration docuseries — including where The Repair Shop is filmed and how to watch new episodes.
In its native United Kingdom, The Repair Shop has been rising in the ranks as it has gained popularity. It debuted on BBC Two’s daytime schedule in March 2017 before moving to BBC One’s daytime schedule and then, following a Christmas special that lured 5.5 million viewers, hitting BBC One’s primetime lineup.
The show previously streamed on Netflix, and now, both Discovery and Discovery+ are getting in on the action, even airing the fourth season stateside for the first time…
‘The Repair Shop’ features craftspeople restoring people’s prized possessions.
In a press release hyping up the show, Discovery+ describes The Repair Shop as “a workshop of dreams where skilled restoration experts breathe new life into cherished family heirlooms.”
As furniture restorer Jay Blades and his Repair Shop teammates restore the heirlooms to like-new condition — working on everything from music boxes to vintage typewriters — the owners share the histories and significance of these cherished items. Spoiler alert: Those stories are often emotional!
“Audiences will hear about a violin that helped save a Jewish woman during World War II, a vase made by Picasso contemporary Jean Lurçat, and a childhood toy that helped a chronically ill woman learn to walk,” the streaming platform adds. “The experts lovingly and painstakingly work to restore the items to their former glory before reuniting the owners with their gleaming heirlooms often leading to a tearful and moving reveal. While this show is simple in premise, it is big in heart.”
After holiday marathons on Discovery, the show is streaming on Discovery+.
Discovery+ started streaming the first three seasons of The Repair Shop last month, and it gave U.S. audiences their first viewings of Season 4 through Repair Shop marathons on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day, and that fourth season joined the Discovery+ lineup on Jan. 2.
Even better, Discovery+ says that Season 5 is coming later this year, and we have every reason to suspect it won’t stop there, considering the BBC show is on its eight season already.
You can visit the show’s filming location — just not when the show is filming there.
The Repair Shop is filmed in Court Barn, a restored timber-framed barn on the grounds of the Weald and Downland Living Museum in Singleton, a village in the English county of West Sussex. According to the museum’s website, Court Barn dates from the late 17th or early 18th century. The structure was originally located on a farm in Lee-on-the-Solent, Hampshire, but it was dismantled in 1977 and reassembled at the museum in 1979.
The Weald and Downland Living Museum specifies that the barn is not open to visitors when The Repair Shop is filming there, and it also tells viewers not to send items to the museum for repair. Instead, you can apply for casting on The Repair Shop through the production company Ricochet.