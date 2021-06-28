Romesh Ranganathan on Hosting the BBC One Reboot of 'The Weakest Link:' "It's an Honor"

BBC One is bringing back one of the most beloved daytime quiz shows in history: The Weakest Link. The series, which prompts contestants with general knowledge questions, first debuted on BBC Two in 2000.

Over the years, the show became a smash success, and the format has been used in many other countries. Glee actress Jane Lynch currently hosts the U.S. version.

The British edition of The Weakest Link concluded airing regular episodes in 2012, though a few specials did continue to come out until 2017.