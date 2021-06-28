Romesh Ranganathan on Hosting the BBC One Reboot of 'The Weakest Link:' "It's an Honor"By Shannon Raphael
Jun. 28 2021, Published 1:57 p.m. ET
BBC One is bringing back one of the most beloved daytime quiz shows in history: The Weakest Link. The series, which prompts contestants with general knowledge questions, first debuted on BBC Two in 2000.
Over the years, the show became a smash success, and the format has been used in many other countries. Glee actress Jane Lynch currently hosts the U.S. version.
The British edition of The Weakest Link concluded airing regular episodes in 2012, though a few specials did continue to come out until 2017.
Anne Robinson presented nearly 1,700 episodes during its original 12-year run, and she became known for her quick-witted jabs against the competitors.
However, Anne won't be participating in the reboot, as comedian Romesh Ranganathan will be the host.
Read on to find out everything that has been shared about the new version of The Weakest Link, and to learn what both Romesh and Anne had to say about the reboot.
Romesh Ranganathan shared that it's a "privilege" to be part of 'The Weakest Link' reboot.
The 43-year-old is known for his dry humor and his self-deprecating style of comedy, and he's previously led Asian Provocateur and he's hosted The Raganation.
After The Weakest Link reboot was announced, Romesh shared his thoughts on taking over as the host — which included a joke at his own expense.
"It's an honor to be asked to bring what is basically a TV institution back to our screens," Romesh said in a statement, per Variety. "Anne [Robinson] was an amazing host and to step into her shoes is an anxiety-inducing privilege. I'm hoping we've found a way to make both the fans of the show happy as well as bringing a new audience to it. If not, accept this as my apology."
Anne herself commented on the reboot news, which was publicized on the same day that she began hosting Countdown on Channel 4. She shared that Romesh's version would be "very different" from the show she hosted back in the early aughts.
"I think it's quite clever to have a guy doing it, a comedian whose approach will be very different to mine," the presenter said during a recording of Woman's Hour on BBC Radio 4.
The hosting change isn't the only thing that will be distinct in the reboot.
'The Weakest Link' reboot will feature celebrity contestants.
Those who were fans of The Weakest Link during its initial run will be pleased to learn that the main form of the show will continue in the reboot. The show will begin with a team of contestants who will answer questions one by one. As the game progresses, various team members will be voted off until only two remain. The finalists will then play in a one-on-one round in order to determine the winner.
While the original format of the show will stay the same, each episode of the new edition of The Weakest Link will feature a set of celebrity guests instead of regular contestants.
The first season, which was filmed in Glasgow, Scotland, will consist of 12 episodes that are each about 45-minutes in length.
The network has yet to announce when the show will debut, and which celebrities will be appearing.