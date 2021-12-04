Is Discovery's Long-Running Mining Docuseries 'Gold Rush' Real or Is it Fool's Gold?

Who would've thought that a docuseries about gold miners would turn out to be one of the Discovery Channel's top performing shows. Gold Rush follows gold miners Parker Schnabel, Rick Ness, and Tony Beets, among others as they risk it all to unearth profitable chunks of gold in both the United States and Canada. More specifically, the boys frequent the Klondike area of Dawson City, Yukon, Canada.

The series has introduced several rough-around-the-edges mining families, including the Schnabels, the Hoffmans, and the Beets, all of whom are thirsty for a golden jackpot.