Move Over Fellas, Kayla Johanson Is Digging for Gold on 'Gold Rush: White Water'

The shop is called The Peeking Doe. It looks like she normally works with minerals and silver, but the shop is temporarily closed, presumably because Kayla was off filming Gold Rush: White Water.

Dustin Hurt, who has known Kayla for years, called her up and asked if she wanted to join the team. While she's excited about the new opportunity, she pointed out they do things a little differently than she normally does. "I'm a little nervous just to see if I fit in with everyone," she admitted.