'American Picker's Mike Mefford Is an Antique Car Expert

One of the premier events in Columbia, Tenn is none other than the Muletown Showdown. A car showcase aimed at car lovers, mechanics and fans alike, owners show off their cars with other fellow enthusiasts, sharing stories of how they acquired them and what it is that “drives” their passion, the Columbia Daily Herald reports.

And being that Mike appreciates everything about antique cars, he always lends a hand with the celebration. The site reports that Mike contributes by creating custom handmade “car part” trophies for the winners every year. Plus, he also likes to get in on the fun — he had a few vintage classics on display in 2018.

The great part about this showcase is that it not only brings car enthusiasts together, the proceeds go to special causes. The publication reports that this event helps to "raise money for a program that helps local families in need."

So, while it's easy to think that this showcase involves people showing off their prized possessions, it's a creative way to build and help the community.

That said, Mike may be looked at as the repairman on American Pickers, but his contributions to the antique car world and the Columbus community are unmatched.