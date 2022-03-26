Yes, You Can Stay in the Cabins of ‘The Cabins,’ the New Discovery+ Dating Show

Reality TV fans, get ready to “log” some serious hours with The Cabins, a dating show now streaming on Discovery+. And if you’re drawn to the setting more than to the contestants, we’ve got info on where The Cabins is filmed and whether you can stay in those luxurious houses.

Discovery+, which added the show to its lineup on February 12, describes The Cabins as “a new reality dating show where couples meet for an extended first date in luxurious and cozy log cabins in a stunning winter setting.”