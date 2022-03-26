Yes, You Can Stay in the Cabins of ‘The Cabins,’ the New Discovery+ Dating Show

Yes, You Can Stay in the Cabins of ‘The Cabins,’ the New Discovery+ Dating ShowBy Dan Clarendon
Mar. 26 2022, Published 12:58 p.m. ET
Reality TV fans, get ready to “log” some serious hours with The Cabins, a dating show now streaming on Discovery+. And if you’re drawn to the setting more than to the contestants, we’ve got info on where The Cabins is filmed and whether you can stay in those luxurious houses.
Discovery+, which added the show to its lineup on February 12, describes The Cabins as “a new reality dating show where couples meet for an extended first date in luxurious and cozy log cabins in a stunning winter setting.”
The reality show follows three couples getting to know each other as they stay in the cabins. “After 24 hours, they will decide whether to stay another day with each other or to leave the cabin, still single,” Discovery+ explains. “After a number of days, they will have to check out of the cabin regardless and will choose whether or not to leave as an ‘official cabins couple.’”
Where is ‘The Cabins’ filmed?
The Cabins is actually a UK import which made its on ITV2 in January 2021. And as the second “series” premiered this winter, the UK radio network Heart revealed The Cabins’ filming location.
Turns out, The Cabins is filmed at Hidden River Cabins in Longtown, England, a Cumbria County getaway not far from England’s picturesque Lake District and just minutes from the Scottish border.
“Hidden River Cabins is unique as we provide traditional log cabins in the beautiful Cumbrian countryside,” a spokesperson for the resort told Heart. “Each cabin has been spaced far apart from each other to create the feeling of seclusion with the added extra of hot tubs overlooking the river.”
That rustic atmosphere is part of the reason The Guardian’s Yomi Adegoke called The Cabins “perfect cuffing season viewing, with its hot tubs, snug duvet-covered swings, and bonfire-side chats under fairy lights.” Yomi also observed that the show’s “Pinterest-ish, picturesque charm” helps make it less sexy and more sweet than Love Island.
Can you stay at the cabins?
You absolutely can stay at the cabins. Hidden River Cabins offers six cabins — named Foxglove, Snowdrop, Bluebell, Kingfisher, Otterstone, and Roe Deer. “After a good day’s walking in the woods or fishing on the River Lyne, why not relax in one of our luxury log cabins with private hot tubs?” the resort’s website says. “From the decking overlooking the river, you’ll watch the kingfishers and otters go by, as well as the large birds that are resident to the area.”
There’s also the 17th-century Hidden River House, the newly renovated Farriers Cottage, and even a blacksmith’s cottage to book for a stay, an event, or even a wedding.
“Situated 20 minutes from Carlisle, between the Lake District and Scotland, Hidden River Cabins offer accommodation for up to 62 people therefore, making us the perfect choice,” the website adds. “Visit us for couples’ holidays, honeymoons, family reunions, groups of friends, and corporate events. You can even get married with us by the river.”
Certainly sounds like a romantic place for a dating show like The Cabins to film!