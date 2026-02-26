Violet Bridgerton Jumps Back Into Romance in 'Bridgerton' Season 4 — But Does She Remarry? 'Bridgerton' showrunner Jess Brownell hinted at Violet's romantic future. By Risa Weber Published Feb. 26 2026, 1:18 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2. Violet Bridgerton has spent most of her adult life worrying about her children. After she loses the love of her life, Edmund Bridgerton, she focuses all her energy on making sure her children are married off and taken care of.

Although she meets a new romantic interest in Season 3 (Marcus Anderson, Lady Danbury's brother), it's not until Bridgerton Season 4 that Violet starts to truly take the time to rediscover herself and think about her own desires. But do these new desires lead to marriage? Here's what we know about Violet's romantic future.

Source: Netflix

Violet Bridgerton does not remarry in the books.

Julia Quinn, the author of the books that the Netflix series is based on, said that she loves Violet so much that she wasn't sure she could create a character good enough for her, according to Town and Country.

She also pointed out that if Violet were to remarry, her new husband would be in charge of things. "I think she's reached a point where she's an independent woman and she's happy ... I don't think she's ready to give that up," Julia said.

Source: Netflix

Violet chooses herself at the end of 'Bridgerton' Season 4.

After Violet has Marcus over for an evening "tea" (and says, "I am the tea that you are having"), the pair starts thinking about their romantic future more seriously. They decide to get engaged in Episode 8, but Violet panics about the idea of becoming a wife again. She keeps the engagement to herself. When Lady Danbury brings it up, Violet admits that she still feels she needs to be present for her children.

At the Queen's Ball at the end of the season, Violet finally shares her worries with Marcus, saying she's scared of jumping into another marriage since she is just beginning to rediscover herself. Marcus senses that though they love each other, Violet can't be sure she wants to marry him in the future. He tells Violet that he'll be travelling for a while.

Violet wants to be present for her children, and she still has a lot of self-discovery to do. Showrunner Jess Brownell hinted that Violet will have more romance to come, but viewers may have to wait until all of the Bridgerton kids are married and taken care of, per Tudum.

Source: Netflix

Violet's actor, Ruth Gemmell, said that it's nice to see a "different kind of love" on screen.

Talking with Elle, Ruth shared that although she likes the idea of sticking to the plot from the books, she thought it was important to show a "different kind of love" on screen — one between two people who have lived life, lost partners, and acquired their fair share of baggage.