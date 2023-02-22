Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Source: Getty Dollar Tree Worker Explodes on Manager, Demands She Stops “Disrespecting” Her in Viral TikTok By Mustafa Gatollari Feb. 22 2023, Published 8:49 a.m. ET

One of the main reasons employees decide to finally call it quits with their jobs is they simply cannot stand the people they work for. Whether their managers are toxic, rude, or just plain old incompetent, a whopping 82% of employees have said that they would consider quitting their jobs if it meant they didn't have to work for a crumby boss any longer.

And it seems like in recent years there are probably a lot of employees who quit their jobs for this reason (or at the very least it was a contributing factor): a record 4.5 million folks decided to say bye-bye to their vocations in 2021, with more folks giving the old "it's not me, it's you" speech to companies as well in the following year.

The jury is still out as to whether or not this was ultimately a wise decision, however, as there are a large number of workers who've purportedly expressed regret over their decisions to leave their jobs as part of The Great Resignation. And within this larger story about employees quitting en masse, there are instances where employees simply demand from their bosses that they be treated better.

Like the above-embedded TikTok posted by @dillario2 which shows a Dollar Tree worker arguing back and forth with another woman who appears to be a floor manager at the store.

In the clip, the cashier can be seen repeatedly telling the manager that they've had enough of their mistreatment as she demands to be treated in a more respectful manner.

"You need to look in the mirror and you need to examine yourself. You are very rude, disrespectful, unprofessional, and everything." The woman says back to the employee, "You're done." "I don't care what you say," the worker, who is wearing a Carson Wentz Philadelphia Eagles jersey, replies back.

After some more back and forth of the employee telling the boss off, the manager tells her to "get out of the store, now!" Prior to that, the worker points her finger in the boss' face, who threatens the employee not to get in her face.

The worker tells her, "I'm in your face," and leans in again, causing the boss to scream some more. The employee refuses to leave the store, however, stating that she came there to work regardless of what her manager says.

The manager appears to be on a phone call while arguing with the employee and from the sound of their conversation, the individual on the other line may've been both of their bosses'.

"I'm tired of this all the darn time," the employee says after the woman she was arguing with exits the store. TikTokers who saw the post were impressed with the way the employee handled herself. Despite the fact that she was clearly emotional and raised her voice, she didn't curse or use disparaging language once.

While some commented on the high-pitched nature of her voice, likening her to Mickey Mouse, many others thought that the woman seemed sweet, especially considering that she was only asking to be treated in a respectful manner. And judging by the update from the TikToker, it seems that the Dollar Tree employee is still working at the store.

