Who's the Actress Who Plays the Cat Lady on 'Dollface'? She's Kind of an Icon

Beth Grant, the legendary 72-year-old character actress, is the woman behind the Cat Lady. Beth is one of those actresses whose name you might not know off the top of your head, but whose face you almost certainly recognize from at least one of her 235 (!) acting credits. Dollface fans are probably most likely to know her from all six seasons of The Mindy Project, on which she played the hilarious and slightly terrifying Beverly. (Remember when she punched Mindy in the nose after getting fired?)