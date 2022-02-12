Fans Are Eager for 'Dollface' Season 3, but When Will It Happen? Hulu Hasn't Renewed Yet

Actress Brenda Song spoke to ScreenRant and emphasized that the growth and learning the girls do during Season 2 of the show could easily become a throughline for any potential Season 3 plots. "The fun of Season 2 is that all the girls come into this element,” Song said. “It's so exciting to see Stella and Izzy and Madison in this world with [Jules]. Instead of it just being Jules living out her anxiety, it's now all the girls living out their anxieties," she said.