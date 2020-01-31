We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
umbridge-1580507654516.png
Source: warner bros

Imelda Staunton AKA Dolores Umbridge Will Play the Queen on 'The Crown' and the Internet Lost It

By

Shortly after Netflix's The Crown made its debut in 2016, it was revealed that Claire Foy, who played Queen Elizabeth in her younger years, would not play the character for long. The casting speculation as to who would succeed her polarized fans, but when Olivia Colman took Claire's place in Seasons 3 and 4, she was a natural fit.

While some assumed that Olivia might play the character for the rest of the show's duration, it was announced on Jan. 31 that Imelda Staunton would take the role for the show's fifth and final season. 