Imelda Staunton AKA Dolores Umbridge Will Play the Queen on 'The Crown' and the Internet Lost It

The show's creator, Peter Morgan, had originally promised that The Crown would last for six seasons, and fans were more than upset at the nixed final season. But, Imelda's casting news truly stole the show because she's best known for playing Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter series.

Umbridge was the nasty, cat-loving, pink-wearing headmaster in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, and fans couldn't help but wonder if Imelda would bring that same energy to the Netflix show.