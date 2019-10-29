Is Princess Diana in 'The Crown' Season 3? It's the Start of a New Royal Era

It’s hard to say what it is about the British royal family that draws so much intrigue all over the world, but the fast success of The Crown on Netflix is a testament to it. And when The Crown Season 3 premieres on Nov. 17, it will usher in a new timeline in which to follow the royal family.

Many fans are already wondering if Princess Diana is in The Crown Season 3. And in a way, you have to expect there to be at least a hint of the woman who eventually stole Prince Charles’ heart. So, is Princess Diana in The Crown Season 3?

After the Season 3 trailer came out with the shot of a short blonde haired woman in a bathtub, fans went wild speculating that it means Princess Diana makes her Crown debut this season. Unfortunately, that’s not the case. Because Season 3 follows the next era of Queen Elizabeth’s reign and her older children’s lives, viewers will see Charles begin to come into his own. But he won't meet Princess Diana until after Season 3.

The actress who plays Princess Diana on The Crown has already been cast. Even though Princess Diana isn't in The Crown Season 3, the actress who plays her , Emma Corrin, has already been cast and Season 4 filming is already underway. For those who had hoped to see the eventual princess this season, that might not be the best news, but it does mean she will be making her first appearance in 2020.

The Crown Season 3 will cover a little more than a decade, ending with the year 1977. Since Prince Charles and Princess Diana didn't meet in real life until 1977, casting director Nina Gold told Vanity Fair that she won't make her debut in the show until after Season 3 . "Diana’s not in this season," Nina confirmed. "When we do get to her, that is going to be pretty interesting."

Prince Charles' other love interest, Camilla, will be the focus. Instead of The Crown Season 3 following Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s love story, it will delve into his romance with Camilla Parker-Bowles, formerly Camilla Shand. Shortly after Prince Charles joined the Royal Navy in 1971, his relationship with Camilla began to struggle, however, and eventually they called it quits. You might she say she was the legitimate one that got away since they remain married to this day.

Fans can expect to see another side of the royal family. The first two seasons of The Crown followed Queen Elizabeth’s struggles on the throne and struggle to maintain a loving and equal marriage with her husband, Prince Philip. The show briefly shared the births of her children, but focused mainly on her other relationships and politics in Britain during the earlier years of her reign.

