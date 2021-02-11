Domelipa and Rodrigo Contreras Are the Cutest Couple on TikTok

Social media starlet Domelipa (real name: Dominik Elizabeth Reséndez Robledo) has been making a name for herself with a TikTok channel that counts more than 25 million fans.

But many followers of the Mexican lip-sync and choreography star have been wondering whether Domelipa has a boyfriend and who exactly he is. Keep reading while we break down everything you need to know about Domelipa and who she's dating.

Who is Domelipa's boyfriend?

According to their various channels, it appears that Domelipa is currently dating Rodrigo Contreras, another rising social media star whose TikTok following — at 26 million — is even slightly more impressive than his girlfriend's! But this Rodrigo Contreras is not to be confused with the 25-year-old Argentinian soccer players who goes by "Tucu" and plays for the Aldosivi team, despite the fact that the two share the same name.

No, Domelipa's boyfriend Rodrigo seems to hail from Mexico, like his girl, and the TikTok stars have been going strong for a while now. From the looks of Rodrigo's Instagram page, it appears they've been dating since at least 2019, when she began to appear on his page. And the content creators haven't slowed down. In October 2020, the two took to Rod's YouTube channel for a video whose Spanish-language title reads, "WHAT'S IN MY MOUTH with MY GIRLFRIEND. Do we kiss?"

"Do you have a boyfriend?" he asks Domelipa playfully in Spanish in the opening moments of the clip. "Yes, obviously. You don't know Rod Contreras?" A month later, the two teamed up for another adorable video, this time imitating photos others had posted on social media that followers had dubbed couple "goals."

