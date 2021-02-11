Domelipa and Rodrigo Contreras Are the Cutest Couple on TikTok

Domelipa and Rodrigo Contreras Are the Cutest Couple on TikTokBy Pippa Raga
Feb. 10 2021, Published 8:25 p.m. ET
Social media starlet Domelipa (real name: Dominik Elizabeth Reséndez Robledo) has been making a name for herself with a TikTok channel that counts more than 25 million fans.
But many followers of the Mexican lip-sync and choreography star have been wondering whether Domelipa has a boyfriend and who exactly he is. Keep reading while we break down everything you need to know about Domelipa and who she's dating.
Who is Domelipa's boyfriend?
According to their various channels, it appears that Domelipa is currently dating Rodrigo Contreras, another rising social media star whose TikTok following — at 26 million — is even slightly more impressive than his girlfriend's!
But this Rodrigo Contreras is not to be confused with the 25-year-old Argentinian soccer players who goes by "Tucu" and plays for the Aldosivi team, despite the fact that the two share the same name.
No, Domelipa's boyfriend Rodrigo seems to hail from Mexico, like his girl, and the TikTok stars have been going strong for a while now. From the looks of Rodrigo's Instagram page, it appears they've been dating since at least 2019, when she began to appear on his page.
And the content creators haven't slowed down. In October 2020, the two took to Rod's YouTube channel for a video whose Spanish-language title reads, "WHAT'S IN MY MOUTH with MY GIRLFRIEND. Do we kiss?"
"Do you have a boyfriend?" he asks Domelipa playfully in Spanish in the opening moments of the clip. "Yes, obviously. You don't know Rod Contreras?"
A month later, the two teamed up for another adorable video, this time imitating photos others had posted on social media that followers had dubbed couple "goals."
These two are definitely couple goals themselves!
Back in the summer of 2019, Rodrigo captioned a photo of him kissing Domelipa on the cheek, "In the good times and in the bad," a promise he appears to have delivered on.
Rodrigo Contreras supported Domelipa during her brief social media hiatus.
There was a time in October 2019 when Domelipa became the target of a lot of hateful comments and online bullies, but Rodrigo stuck by her side.
"I don't understand how so many people can speak badly about a person without knowing them," Rodrigo wrote on his own Instagram page around that time, when Domelipa decided to take a break from social media following some TikTok negativity.
"I told her not to leave [her channels] and she responded, 'YOU WILL SUPPORT ME IN THE GOOD TIMES AND THE BAD, NO?' My answer was 'NO' because it doesn't seem fair to me that she would have to please the people who criticize her," he continued.
"The motive behind this post is that I want you to keep doing what you like, without trying to please anyone else. There are so many envious people who only look for dramas to grow ... and this is all affecting you. I DON'T WANT YOU TO RETIRE! You are the most beautiful girl making TikToks, I love you Dom," he wrote, adding heart and star emojis.
The couple still seem to be just as supportive of each other two years later as they were back then.