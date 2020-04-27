Is HBO's 'I Know This Much Is True' Inspired by Real Events?

The plot follows Dominick’s many efforts to help his sibling, who suffers from paranoid schizophrenia, and the 900-page narrative packs such a punch that it feels plucked from a real-life family tragedy. Did author Wally Lamb base his bestseller on a true story ?

Mark Ruffalo pulls double duty in the upcoming HBO miniseries, I Know This Much Is True . The Oscar nominee plays identical twin brothers, Dominick and Thomas Birdsey , in the six-part drama, which is based on the 1998 novel of the same name.

Where are Dominick and Thomas Birdsey now? 'I Know This Much Is True' isn’t actually inspired by a true story.

The brothers are fictional characters dreamed up by Mr. Lamb, but the 69-year-old previously shared that the book’s unique concept was influenced by a particular piece of literature.

Source: Getty Images

"'I Know This Much Is True' is based on an eerie Hindu myth I read in anthropologist Heinrich Zimmer’s 'The King and the Corpse,'" the former creative writing professor revealed in an interview with the Poetry and Literature Center at the Library of Congress. "It’s the tale of an ineffectual ruler who learns the value of humility and responsibility by solving the riddles put before him by a sarcastic talking cadaver," Wally explained.

"I hope never to pen a protagonist so static and stunted that he or she simply repeats old patterns without having learned from the conflicts that have been negotiated. I would never ask readers to waste their time on so clueless a character, so pointless a plot." Mark, who both stars in the TV adaptation and serves as an executive producer, recalled meeting with Wally in 2015 to discuss turning the novel into an episodic production rather than a film (which had been pitched many times before).

Source: HBO