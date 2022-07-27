TikToker Upset Domino's Cancels Her Order for Being 76 Cents Short, Gets Little Sympathy
It's a widely held principle that if you can't afford to tip a server or a delivery driver then you probably shouldn't be going out to eat in a restaurant or ordering take-out. There are a few reasons for this: when it comes to the dine-in industry, servers primarily earn the majority of their salaries through tips. And when it comes to drivers, a lot of them use their own vehicles and pay for their own gasoline too.
This means that depending on wherever they're delivering to, they'll need more than just a couple of bucks to cover the cost of fuel, thanks to the fact that gasoline prices have hit an all-time high. When you factor that with rising inflation costs, and that the cost of purchasing a vehicle and servicing them is more expensive than ever due to a global chip shortage spurred on by the COVID-19 pandemic, means that driving a car around for a living can get really pricey.
A lot of TikTokers are accusing user @im.franshae of not considering when she posted a clip blasting a Dominos worker for not handing over her order even though she was 76 cents short on the order total.
She writes in a text overlay of the clip: "#canceldominos $20 to my name can't work! My 1-year-old son has Covid I also have Covid A safe home put us in Quarantine in room #DvSurvier"
In the TikTok, the Dominos employee can be seen walking down the hallway and away from the woman as she says, "Sir you're really canceling my order for Dominos? Because I'm 76 cents short and I have a baby who has COVID and this is all I have is $20 and my meal was $20.76 and you're really canceling my order for 76 cents? By Dominos, you're going viral."
She definitely did go viral, but not in a way that she probably anticipated. Tons of folks sided with the Dominos employee, saying that it was unfair to not only leave him without a tip but to not even cover the cost of the meal in the process.
Others stated that she was made aware of the total beforehand, so she should've either removed some items or ordered a meal that was cheaper. Some also said that Dominos isn't a charity, it's a business and they don't owe any obligation to the mom who requested food be delivered to her.
Others stated that if all she had was $20 and a baby to take care of then she should have probably spent the money on groceries instead, as she would've been able to get a lot more food and probably have more nutritious options as a result.
Some also thought that the mother was clearly trying to use COVID as an excuse for not having enough money to pay for the order and was clearly attempting to garner sympathy.
You may be wondering what happens when a customer doesn't pay for food on delivery. The local restaurant in question might "blacklist" a number and require a card payment upfront as a deposit for the order in the future. Drivers are usually expected to return the food back to the restaurant and explain what happened.
If a customer grabs the food and then shuts the door and refuses to pay for it (which the TikToker in this instance didn't do) then the restaurant could call the police for theft.
What do you think? Was it wrong for the woman to assume that she could get away without paying the full price of the meal and not expect to tip the driver? Or should the driver have taken pity on her and paid the 76 cents himself and lost the money on not receiving a tip for the delivery?