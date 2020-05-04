Who Is Don Wildman From the Travel Channel's 'Mysteries at the Museum'?

In 2018, the Travel Channel rebranded to feature more paranormal programs, which likely had something to do with the success of Mysteries at the Museum.

Whether you watch the Travel Channel to see parts of the world you otherwise wouldn't get to, or because it's often the perfect way to escape to amazing destinations without leaving your couch, there's no denying that the channel has unique offerings.

Who is Don Wildman's wife? Read on to find out more about the host's career and his personal life.

Each episode of Mysteries at the Museum focuses on the unique artifacts held at different museums around the United States. Hosted by Don Wildman, the show has had 21 seasons since it first debuted in 2010.

Who is Don Wildman from 'Mysteries at the Museum'?

The 59-year-old host is likely best known for his role on Mysteries at the Museum, but the wildly popular Travel Channel series certainly wasn't his first TV gig. Don was born in Philadelphia, but he was raised in Pitman, N.J. He attended a Quaker boarding school and he then went on to Earlham College, which is also a Quaker establishment.

Originally, Don wanted to follow in his father's footsteps and become a teacher upon the conclusion of his education. Three of his four sisters also became teachers, but he then shifted gears and decided to focus on acting. He went on to study at The Drama Studio in London.

His first job with the Travel Channel was hosting Weird Travels. The show centered on finding paranormal activity in unexpected places around the world. Twenty-six episodes of the series were produced, and they aired between 2001 and 2006. He acted in two episodes of the NBC soap opera Passions in 2003 and 2004, and he also appeared in the film New York Waiting in 2006.

He hosted The Incurables from 2007 to 2008, which was a show about people who survived illness after getting terminal diagnoses. Don also led three seasons of the History Channel series Cities of the Underworld in 2008. The show focused on the cultures and geography of both ancient and more recent civilizations.

From 2011 to 2013, Don hosted Off Limits, which chronicled the history of some of the United States' most famous cities. The Travel Channel series lasted for three seasons. Since 2011, Don has been part of Mysteries at the Museum. The show was so successful that Don was charged with hosting a spinoff, which was entitled Monumental Mysteries (which was later renamed Mysteries at the Monument). The spinoff did not prove to be as beloved as its predecessor, and it was canceled in 2016.