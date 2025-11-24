Donald Glover's Health Issues Keep Getting in the Way of His Tours — Here Is the Latest Update "They say everybody has two lives, and the second life starts when you realize you have one." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 24 2025, 3:56 p.m. ET Source: Mega

If you know anything about the multi-hyphenated talent that is Donald Glover, then you won't be surprised by the fact that he chatted with himself for Interview magazine. Back in April 2022, the man sometimes known as Childish Gambino got to know himself. The conversation with himself happened at the actor's farm in Ojai, Calif.

During the unorthodox back-and-forth, Donald asked himself if he was afraid of death. "Yes," he replied. "In a good way." When asked to clarify, Donald likened dying to being scared of the first day of school. "It’s something new we all have to do," he said. Since then, the entertainer has had at least one brush with death. Here is the latest update on his health.



Donald Glover is no stranger to a health scare. He recently had a stroke.

While performing at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw music festival at Dodger Stadium, Donald took a moment to discuss some health issues he had. Audience members were able to vote on a question Donald had to answer during his show. Everyone wanted to know where he's been since canceling his 2024 tour.

Donald said he was having a ton of fun on the tour, but a "really bad pain" in his head started while he was in Louisiana. "I did the show anyway," explained Donald, "but I couldn't really see well." When the tour got to Houston, Texas, Donald went to the hospital, where a doctor informed the singer he had a stroke. This reveal elicited sympathetic gasps from the audience. Unfortunately, that wasn't all he discovered.

Doctors also found a hole in Donald's heart. "So I had this surgery, and then I had to have another surgery," he said while pointing to his head. "They say everybody has two lives, and the second life starts when you realize you have one," Donald mused. "You got one life, guys."

Childish Gambino reveals that he had a stroke and a hole was found in his heart and is why he had to stop his tour pic.twitter.com/YxeQYBWDBA — Dat (@DatDaDatty) November 23, 2025

Donald Glover had to postpone tour dates back in 2018.

Back in September 2018, Page Six reported on a foot injury that caused Donald to cancel multiple dates of the final Childish Gambino tour. While discussing his stroke, Donald referenced a broken foot, saying that he still hadn't performed in Ireland, despite promising to return.

When a post to The Kia Forum X (formerly Twitter) account shared the news that Donald wouldn't be performing, people in the comments were pretty angry. One person said they didn't care if he sat, lay down, or busted out a wheelchair, they expected Donald to perform. "Flew to LA this week just for this," they said.