Donald Trump Hit With “Unfit” Claims as 25th Amendment Push Grows "Public trust in Donald Trump’s ability to meet the duties of his office has dropped to unprecedented lows as he threatens to destroy entire civilizations, unleashes chaos in the Middle East while violating Congressional war powers, aggressively insults the Pope of the Catholic Church and sends out artistic renderings online likening himself to Jesus Christ." By Srimoyee Dutta Published April 15 2026, 10:15 a.m. ET Source: MEGA Jamie Raskin and Donald Trump

How Donald Trump has been reacting to the conflict with Iran does not align with the expected presidential authority and dignity, according to a large number of congressional Democrats. Trump’s recent comment regarding wanting to “wipe out” an entire civilization has prompted them to wish for the assembly of a new panel that could invoke the 25th Amendment. They are reportedly preparing to remove him from office.

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Maryland Representative Jamie Raskin filed a bill on Tuesday. The primary method to remove the president from office under the current setup is the submission of a written proclamation by the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet. The politicians will have to unanimously affirm that the president is unfit to discharge responsibilities and serve their nation.

Source: MEGA Jamie Raskin

Backed by 50 lawmakers, Raskin’s proposal aims to create a nonpartisan body, already outlined in the Constitution, that could bypass the required approval of Vice President JD Vance and the Cabinet to unseat Donald Trump.

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Democrats Push to Create a Body That Could Remove Trump via the 25th Amendment—White House Fires Back With Brutal 5-Word Insult

In a press release, Raskin said that Trump has not been respecting his position as the President of the United States and listed all the recent outrageous comments he has made.​ According to his statement, there are powers to establish a body within Congress, under section 4 of the 25th Amendment to ensure the leadership in the presidency can carry on without interruption.

“Public trust in Donald Trump’s ability to meet the duties of his office has dropped to unprecedented lows as he threatens to destroy entire civilizations, unleashes chaos in the Middle East while violating Congressional war powers, aggressively insults the Pope of the Catholic Church and sends out artistic renderings online likening himself to Jesus Christ,” he added.

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Gee, Pope Leo is a U.S. citizen with every bit as much right to speak about America as JD Vance has. That’s the First Amendment—the same one protecting convicted felon Donald Trump’s blasphemous impersonation of Jesus Christ and attacks on the Pope as “soft on crime.” The Pope… — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) April 14, 2026 Source: X Jamie Raskin rips into Donald Trump after the President attacked Pope Leo SOURCE: X/@REPRASKIN

Rakin defended establishing the body, stating, “Congress should act now to establish a permanent and standing Commission on Presidential Capacity to Discharge the Powers and Duties of Office.”

​ The announcement further explained, “Under the legislation, which is scrupulously bipartisan, the Speaker of the House, House Minority Leader, Senate Majority Leader, and Senate Minority Leader will each select four retired statespersons from the Executive Branch (such as former Presidents, Vice Presidents, Attorneys General and Surgeons General, Secretaries of State, Defense, and Treasury) to serve on the Commission.”

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It also asserted that the Democratic and Republican leaders of each chamber will be responsible for choosing four physicians and four psychiatrists to serve on the Commission. The 16 appointed members will get to appoint a 17th member who will act as the Chair of the Commission.

“In order to avoid conflicts of interest and both civilian and military chain of command issues, none of the members can be current elected officials, federal employees, or members of the active or reserve military,” it added.

VIDEO - Dem Rep. Jamie Raskin Says We Need Something Stronger than the 25th Amendment to Remove President Trumphttps://t.co/KOn0AAIZ13 — Grabien (@GrabienMedia) April 10, 2026 Source: X Jamie Raskin aims to remove Trump from office SOURCE: X/@GRABIENMEDIA