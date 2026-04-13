President Trump Posted an AI Image of Himself as Jesus After Attacking the Pope The AI image also included some monuments and an American flag. By Joseph Allen Updated April 13 2026, 10:00 a.m. ET Source: Truth Social

It wasn't exactly a great weekend for President Trump. After negotiations with Iran fell apart and his favored candidate in Hungary failed to secure reelection, the president took to Truth Social to attack the pope. He suggested that Pope Leo XIV was "weak on crime" and then posted what appears to be an AI-generated image of himself as Jesus Christ.

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The attacks on the pope, when combined with the posting of the image, have left many people of all political persuasions outraged. Now, many want to better understand why the president posted them to begin with. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

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Why did President Trump post an image of himself as Jesus Christ?

We don't know what motivated Trump's decision to post this image, which many religious figures have described as blasphemy. In the image, Trump appears to be healing a man in a hospital bed as onlookers, including a nurse and a soldier, look on with awe. In the background of the image are an American flag, American monuments, fighter planes, and some angels, including one that has weird and slightly terrifying horns.

Although we don't know why the president decided to post that image, it came shortly after he decided to criticize Pope Leo, who has vocally opposed the president's policies, even as he usually decided against naming the president specifically. “Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician. It’s hurting him very badly and, more importantly, it’s hurting the Catholic Church!” Trump wrote.

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In an appearance before the press later in the evening, Trump doubled down on his post. “We don’t like a pope who’s going to say it’s OK to have a nuclear weapon,” he explained. “We don’t want a pope that says crime is ok in our cities. I am not a fan of Pope Leo. He’s a very liberal person, and he’s a man who doesn’t believe in stopping crime.”

New media post from Donald J. Trump



(TS: 12 Apr 21:49 ET)​​​‍​​‌‍​​‌‍​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​‌‍​​​​​​‌‍​​‌‍​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​‌‍ pic.twitter.com/uWUoEG1bSQ — Commentary: Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) April 13, 2026 Source: X/@TrumpTruthonX

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The image generated immediate controversy.

Although this is not the first time that President Trump has crossed a line and offended even some people in his base, this AI-generated illustration seemed to bother an even broader swath of the public. "On Orthodox Easter, President Trump attacked the Pope because the Pope is rightly against Trump’s war in Iran, and then he posted this picture of himself as if he is replacing Jesus," Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).