JD Vance Called Trump During a Speech, and Trump Sent Him Straight to Voicemail JD Vance started his speech by calling Trump. By Risa Weber Published April 8 2026, 3:50 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

In early 2020, when the COVID-19 outbreak began in the United States, it seemed like the term "unprecedented times" appeared everywhere, and for good reason. Unfortunately, that phrase hasn't stopped being relevant, to many Americans' dismay. With the second term of President Trump well underway, it seems as if more unexpected and unprecedented events are happening each week.

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One such event is Vice President JD Vance traveling to Hungary and participating in the re-election campaign for Viktor Orbán, who is running for his fifth term as Prime Minister. No one could have predicted that, on top of involvement in a foreign election, Vance would choose to literally call the President of the United States on speakerphone, live, during a speech.

Source: PBS

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JD Vance started his speech by calling Trump on speakerphone.

At the beginning of Vance's speech in support of Viktor Orbán's reelection bid, Vance said that he'd like to welcome a special guest before he began. He made a call, put it on speaker phone, and held it up to the microphone. In an awkward turn of events, the call went to voicemail. A message played saying that the voicemail box hasn't been set up.

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JD Vance tried the call again, this time off speaker phone. Eventually, Trump answered, and Vance told him that he's on the phone with 500 Hungarians. Vance put Trump back on speakerphone, and when the President began speaking, the audience broke into applause.

Trump said that he's a big fan of Orbán, and said that Hungary doesn't have the "same problem" as others who "let their countries be invaded." He claimed that Orbán is the only reason that's possible.

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Orbán is a Trump ally who has been in power for 16 years, but he's "trailing" in the polls for re-election, according to PBS. Orbán is part of the nationalist-populist Fidesz party. Despite Trump and Vance's involvement in his campaign, the Prime Minister has said that support for his opponent from others in the European Union would be "meddling in the election." Usually, foreign leaders do not take part in elections or political campaigns in other countries.

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JD Vance is in Hungary trying to relelect a Russian backed dictator.



Don Jr is in Bosnia trying to help Russian backed leaders.



Jared Kushner is Israel's biggest cheerleader, & our Iran negotiator.



This is what Maga calls America First.pic.twitter.com/tfdjjkAb9B — Cuckturd (@CattardSlim) April 7, 2026

Although Vance was clearly supporting Orbán, Vance said that the European Union had "one of the worst examples of foreign election interference that I've ever seen or read about." "I won't tell the people of Hungary how to vote. I would encourage the bureaucrats in Brussels to do the exact same thing," Vance said, per PBS.

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America stands with us. For sovereignty. For freedom. Forward to victory! 🟠🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/1czkzcCi0n — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) April 8, 2026

Orbán opposes LGBTQ+ rights and immigration and supports government control of media and academia. Trump has praised the Prime Minister, saying he's a "fantastic guy" and a "strong and powerful leader," per The Guardian.