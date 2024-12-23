Donald Trump's New Hair Strikingly Resembles Kevin McCallister's Fresh Look in 'Home Alone' Trump was really feeling himself — and his new hairstyle — while visiting the Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach. By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 23 2024, 12:39 p.m. ET Source: X/@michaelsolakie;20th Century Fox

President-elect Donald Trump stepped out at the Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach in mid-December 2024 sporting a new 'do. And thanks to Michael Solakiewicz's post on X (formerly Twitter), those of us who weren't in attendance got a glimpse of it.

Trump's fresh hairdo featured a slicked-back top and sides, giving off major Kevin McCallister vibes. You know the iconic Home Alone scene where he combs his hair back and doesn’t realize the burning aftereffects of aftershave until it’s too late?

An up close and personal look at Donald Trump's new hair.

Trump was really feeling himself — and his new hairstyle — while visiting the Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach. A short clip, which is quickly gaining traction online, shows the soon-to-be president wearing a white polo shirt with "Trump" stitched on it, paired with navy blue khaki pants. Of course, the ensemble was completed with his signature bright red "Make America Great Again" hat.

Trump looked like he was ready to hit the golf course on a picture-perfect, sunny day. And if you’re familiar with Florida weather, you know it probably felt exactly like a summer day — light breeze and cloudless skies. Meanwhile, folks in other parts of the country are struggling to layer up enough to stay warm! As Trump walked into what looked like a large conference room, he was greeted by cheers from a crowd that appeared to be eagerly awaiting his entrance.

He kicked things off by asking, "Is everyone having a good time?" A wave of excited "woo’s" followed, prompting him to ask, "Is everyone a Republican?" and the crowd responded with a loud, "Yeah!" While the video ended there, the 21-second clip was enough for folks to get a good look at Trump’s new hairstyle.

But the real question on everyone's mind is: Did Trump actually get a new haircut, or did he simply swap out his toupee (or comb it back)? Well, according to him, he doesn’t wear one, so we’ll have to assume he’s just trying something new.

Trump confirmed at a 2015 press event that he doesn't wear a toupee.

A widely believed theory is that Trump wears a toupee, and it's not hard to see why. However, during a press event in 2015, Trump took the opportunity to set the record straight on his locks, telling the crowd, "I don’t wear a toupee, it’s my hair. I swear!" As if to emphasize his point, he subtly brushed the front of his hair, further convincing the audience that it was, indeed, his own.

He even took things a step further by pointing to an audience member, calling them up to confirm, "We’re gonna settle this," and adding, "You have to do an inspection, this is getting crazy," in reference to the constant rumors about his hair being a toupee.

