We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
donna-riverdale-1583434500974.jpg
Source: CW

Donna Sweett's Secret Could Change Everything for Jughead on 'Riverdale'

By

After almost an entire season of believing Jughead was dead on Riverdale, and at the hands of Betty no less, fans breathed a collective sigh of relief when he showed up alive in the March 4 episode. It took less than two full episodes after his alleged murder for the cat to be out of the bag. Or, rather, for Betty to meet Jughead in Dilton Doiley’s bunker for some secretive canoodling. But Jughead is alive and well, except for a cut on his head from where Donna or one of her cronies hit him.

In the March 4 episode, Donna was revealed as the mastermind behind trying to frame Betty for Jughead’s murder and she grew increasingly paranoid about his death as the episode went on. As it turned out, she was right to assume that Jughead faked his death, but the real kicker was when Veronica’s sister found out some key information about Donna that will take her down for good.