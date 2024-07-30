Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Woman Says Ordering Fajitas at a Birthday Dinner Is “Most Disrespectful Thing” a Person Could Do "Y'ala too strict for me lol." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Jul. 30 2024, 2:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @ashadaviid

Some people care a lot about celebrating their birthdays, and some don't. The enthusiasm for that special day we felt as a child could be carried on over into adulthood, and then there are those who would rather not make a big fuss about the whole thing. And there are those who would argue that maybe love for birthdays is rooted in a particular gender bias.

Article continues below advertisement

While the psychology of birthdays can be discussed at length, there doesn't seem to be a study on the mental gymnastics of the ethics of fajita ordering at people's birthday dinners. Thankfully, this TikToker, in a viral clip, has got us all covered. In short: Don't do it. And she explains why, but is she serious?

"DO NOT ORDER FAJITAS AT MY BIRTHDAY DINNER," Asha (@ashadaviid) warns at the top of her video, sending out a warning to anyone and everyone who plans on attending one of her birthday parties that if there are fajitas on the menu, you better not even think about telling your sever you want them.

Article continues below advertisement

She explains her reasoning in her clip as she speaks directly into the camera: "I seen a TikTok yesterday on here and it was basically like this guy, it was his birthday dinner and his friend beside him ordered fajitas," she states.

Article continues below advertisement

"And I thought it was so funny because my biggest pet peeve is people ordering fajitas at birthday dinners. I think it's the most disrespectful thing that you could possibly do at somebody's birthday dinner. I'd rather somebody show up late than order fajitas at my birthday dinner, and here's why."

With her sunglasses and hat on while still indoors, she delineates why she finds the practice to be so off-putting. "Nine times out of 10, when you order fajitas, 'cause I myself am a fajita orderer, not on anybody's birthday, or a special occasion, but I do order them in my spare time, and nine times out of 10, they're gonna bring those fajitas out before anybody else's food," she explains.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @ashadaviid

She then states that she isn't a fan of the fact that fajitas are celebrated upon being brought out to the table: "Why? I don't know but if you noticed, fajitas get brought out before everybody else's food. OK, not only do they get brought out, they kind of get their own little celebratory like, you know, bringing out, you know what I mean, like? It's, it's baffling honestly."

Article continues below advertisement

Asha calls out the hullabaloo that is often associated with fajita ordering: "They're already sizzling so that's already enough but now like, you know you got little wooden board up under your plate and s--t, like you know they just do the most for fajita orders and I think also the waiter always coddles the person who orders fajitas."

At this point in the clip it's pretty evident she isn't happy with all of the special attention that fajita orderers receive at restaurants: "Like they're going out with a bang or something, like I do not like that. They're always like, 'Oh sweetie the plate's hot like, let me move this for you.' Like girl, not too much."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @ashadaviid

It certainly seems like she's upset other people are going to get attention drawn to them at her birthday dinner. "It's a fajita, like, that's my thing you're doing too much on my big day," Asha says.

Article continues below advertisement

By the end of the clip, it appears that Asha's main gripe with sizzling restaurant fajitas is that she's jealous of them and is worried that her personality isn't beloved, pleasant, or strong enough to contend with some grilled meats, vegetables, and a set of tortillas.

Numerous TikTokers responded to her video. One commenter joked, "If them fajitas out shining you then it was never your day." This was a sentiment echoed by someone else who remarked: "If fajitas are outshining you, you were never that girl. sorry not sorry."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @ashadaviid

There were just so many people who couldn't understand why someone would be so concerned with the fact that a grown adult was worried about what other people were ordering at her birthday party: "Girl, fajitas upstaging you on your birthday … chileeeee 😂😂😂😂😂," someone else said.

Article continues below advertisement

However, judging by some of the comments left by other users, and Asha's response to them, it would seem that she may have just been trolling everyone on TikTok with a deadpan delivery. "I’m sooo glad my friends are cool! Cause honey if my friend call me the next day upset cause I ordered fajitas I’m going to lafffff so hard!!!" one person said.