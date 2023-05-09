Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Source: Instagram/@morgancalantoni Golden State Warriors Player Donte DiVincenzo's Girlfriend Has Been By His Side Since College NBA Player and Golden State Warriors team member Donte DiVincenzo has been dating his girlfriend, Morgan, for a while. Here's what we know about her. By Anna Garrison May 9 2023, Published 2:51 p.m. ET

NBA Player and Golden State Warriors team member Donte DiVincenzo is one of the younger players on the team. After being drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2018, he's worked his way up through the NBA to get to where he is now.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, Donte is an incredible athlete, but he had a great support system intact, namely, his girlfriend Morgan Calantoni. So, who is Donte Divincenzo dating? Keep reading for everything you need to know about his long-term girlfriend, explained.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Donte DiVincenzo dating?

Donte DiVincenzo is currently dating Morgan Calantoni, a former Temple University cheerleader. The pair reportedly met when Donte was playing against Temple at a basketball game when she was cheering, and the rest, they say, is history! The earliest photo of the pair together is still on Morgan's Instagram, from what appears to be a house party in 2017.

Their relationship has reportedly been going strong for the past six years. Neither Donte nor Morgan post about their relationship often, preferring to keep the details private, but they occasionally post together photos of each other on vacation.

Article continues below advertisement