Viral DoorDash Girl Was Arrested After Her Controversial Case Olivia Henderson was originally the victim of this story, but a plot twist might lead to another result. By Diego Peralta Published Nov. 17 2025, 11:13 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/ @@Irlmonsterhighdoll

Television shows can take unexpected twists and turns as the story moves forward. Surprisingly, it's rare for real-life cases to confuse the public as much as the one involving Olivia Henderson, the DoorDash employee who found herself in the middle of a viral controversy.

Article continues below advertisement

Was Olivia arrested for the case she exposed on TikTok? Here's what we know about how the situation developed, and why Olivia might not be the victim in the situation, after all. The mystery of the dangerous DoorDash delivery continues to evolve.

Article continues below advertisement

Was Olivia Henderson be arrested for her case?

According to Where Is The Buzz, Olivia was arrested on Nov. 10 due to her case. The DoorDash employee originally reported that, when she arrived at a home to leave an order, the customer appeared naked in front of her to retrieve the bag. Without context, that does sound like harassment. Nothing brings attention to a case like a viral video. When Olivia's case got millions of views, an investigation was brought up to find out what actually happened to her. This is where the story changes.

When Olivia's story was analyzed, the ring camera at the customer's place revealed that the person never invited the DoorDash employee to enter their home. Olivia walked in, ran into a man in the privacy of his house, and labeled it as harassment on the internet. What started out as a sympathetic TikTok user sharing her unfortunate experience turned into a suspicious tale.

Article continues below advertisement

The instructions on the DoorDash app reportedly asked Olivia to perform the drop-off in a contactless manner, meaning that she needed to leave the bag outside the house, without interacting with the customer. As more details emerged, it became evident that the viral TikTok user lost control of the situation.

Article continues below advertisement

What are the charges brought up against Olivia?

The Where Is The Buzz report mentions that Olivia's arrest happened under the charges of "two class E felonies, unlawful surveillance, as well as the dissemination of unlawful surveillance images." The arrest took place a couple of weeks after the first video related to the situation was uploaded online. The DoorDash case isn't an episode of Law & Order. A young woman used her online platform to spread misinformation, bringing undeserved attention to the entire affair.

The future remains unknown for Olivia. Every charge brought up against her has the potential to send her to prison for four years. DoorDash and the public will have to wait and see how the controversy evolves. A judge will determine the consequences of Olivia's actions. In a matter of days, both the former DoorDash employee and the client she accused were banned from the platform.