What Happened to Emily Willis in Rehab? Her Family Is Suing Willis was in a rehab center in Malibu, Calif., when she suffered an injury. By Niko Mann Published Nov. 14 2025, 1:37 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Folks are asking what happened to adult film star Emily Willis after learning that she was injured during a 2024 stay in a Malibu, Calif., drug and alcohol rehab center. The adult film actor was reportedly seeking treatment for a ketamine addiction.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Wikipedia, Emily was the Penthouse Pet of the Month back in May 2019, and she has also won several AVN (Adult Video News) Awards. Her mother, Yesenia Cooper, filed a lawsuit against the Malibu Summit rehab facility after Emily suffered from cardiac arrest while a patient. So, what happened to Emily?

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Emily Willis?

Emily reportedly suffered from cardiac arrest while in the rehab center. According to The US Mirror, her mother filed a lawsuit on her behalf claiming the rehab center failed to take Emily to the hospital. LADBible reports that emergency services were called after she suffered from symptoms such as hot and cold chills, tremors, an increased heart rate, headaches, and feeling disorientated. She also had difficulty walking.

The adult film star was found unconscious by the staff the next day, and it took the paramedics between 30 and 40 minutes to get a heartbeat. Her mother's lawyer, James A. Morris, Jr., says in the lawsuit that the rehab center was guilty of "abuse of a dependent adult, professional negligence, negligence, and fraudulent business practices." Emily is reportedly "permanently disabled" following her cardiac arrest.

Article continues below advertisement

Emily woke up in the hospital in a "vegetative state," and she was unable to move or speak, although fully conscious. It is believed that she has "locked-in syndrome," a neurological condition resulting in complete paralysis of the voluntary muscles while conscious. However, she is now able to "move her body somewhat." "She remains bedridden due to her neurological injuries," said her lawyer. "Trial is set to take place in Santa Monica on May 6, 2026. We have additional hearings in February."

Article continues below advertisement

Malibu Summit claimed in court documents that they did not have the authority to transfer Emily to the hospital because she refused to go. "It is undisputed that during her stay, Willis had refused to follow medical recommendations and take her medications," read the court documents. "She refused to go to urgent care or the hospital voluntarily, despite being encouraged to do so by Summit Malibu."

Article continues below advertisement

The attorney also said that the rehab center should have transferred her to the hospital while she was conscious. "They should've transferred her to a hospital earlier and let the doctors put a feeding tube in her and treat her properly while she was still coherent and speaking and walking," he said. "Instead, they allowed her to have a say in her medical treatment, which is not what you do with somebody who is in severe health danger. She was in a very brittle place."