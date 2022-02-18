TikToker Exposes DoorDash Scam Customers Use to Get Free Food, Sparks Debate

TikToker Exposes DoorDash Scam Customers Use to Get Free Food, Sparks DebateBy Mustafa Gatollari
Ever since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, food delivery applications like DoorDash and Uber Eats have seen a huge uptick in usage. And with more and more customers utilizing services like these to get their favorite meals from their favorite restaurants delivered right to their doors, it's only natural that a ton of content centered on the usage of these apps keeps popping up online.
From drivers who are struggling to make ends meet with their deliveries and having tips revoked, to customers who don't get their food in a timely manner, to folks eating wings that were accidentally delivered to them, there are plenty of stories from both sides of the app that circulate social media.
However a now-viral TikTok is keying in on a phenomenon that apparently occurs a lot on DoorDash, and that's customers who are claiming that their food was never delivered in an attempt to get a duplicate order for free.
User @hawkofhell uploaded a clip that suggests a Sonic customer did just that and it sparked a string of responses from other users.
He captioned the video with: "Doordash man strikes again. Known about the doordash method for 2 years."
The method is basically folks lying that their food was never delivered.
And there are throngs of customers who indicated as such in the comments section, some even admitted that they used the "method" in the past to get some free meals themselves.
"I just say the food is cold or somethings missing. Work every time," one user wrote.
"For anybody asking what it is basically you tell them to leave it at the door wait 15 mins and say it was stolen and you get refunded."
"Scamming for fast food."
"Just say it never came and you’ll get it for free."
Other users pointed out a way for drivers to combat this "What if they take pics of them dropping it off?"
However, judging from many of the comments, that didn't seem to curtail many people from putting in claims with DoorDash that their food was never delivered.
And even though there were plenty of TikTokers who expressed that they didn't feel like stealing "one meal" would have an effect on massive companies like Uber and Door Dash, there were others who said that folks who work for these apps ultimately pay the price.
"Don't do the methods drivers can get fired."
"As a DoorDash delivery driver don’t do this. It’s very hard for some of us to get jobs and DoorDash is easy to get and we work so hard getting it to u."
According to DoorDash's website, driver ratings heavily play into the amount of deliveries/jobs that come their way. The lower their rating, the lower they're prioritized for incoming DoorDash orders. So that could have a massive effect on their bottom line if they get tons of customers who state that they haven't received their food.
"Ratings determine if you’re eligible to dash, and can also help you qualify for special programs and incentives," the site reads.