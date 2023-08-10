Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok DoorDasher Confronts Customer Who Claimed They Never Delivered Food In a social post, a DoorDasher confronts a customer after they claimed their food order was never delivered and social media is on his side. By Tatayana Yomary Aug. 10 2023, Updated 11:13 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@dashdropdaily

In the world of TikTok, it’s become quite common for folks to air out their grievances with delivery services — in particular, DoorDash. Over the years, people have accused DoorDashers of stealing food, demanding tips, and much more. And of course, it has caused DoorDash delivery drivers to get a bad reputation.

This time around it appears that the table has turned. In a TikTok video, a DoorDasher is seen confronting a customer who lied about their food being delivered. And of course, people want to hold the culprit accountable for their lie. Here’s the full scoop.

A DoorDasher on TikTok confronts a customer after they lied about not receiving a food order.

The joke is on you, beloved! In a July 25, 2023 TikTok video, creator DashDropDaily (@dashdropdaily) shared a video where a DoorDasher decided to confront a customer who lied about not receiving a food order. “DoorDasher Confront Lying Customer,” the text on the video reads.

As the video starts, you see the steering wheel of the DoorDasher’s car as he described what took place. “Guys, so for my protection and the customer’s protection, I’m not going to show my face or the customer’s face,” the man said. “The customer called, ordered food that I delivered, and they confirmed their name.”

“Then they called the restaurant saying they never got it and I got assigned the re-delivery,” the man said. “So this is to call out a customer that abuses the system OK? If I got deactivated for this, that’s messed up in itself because that’s basically you endorsing this kind of behavior. Alright, so enjoy.”

As the video continued, the man recorded his conversation with the customer when he redelivered the order. “Hey DoorDash,” the man said. “Yes, thank you, awesome,” the customer said.

“They told me there was an issue with the last order, what happened?” the DoorDasher asked. “The Dasher didn’t show,” the customer said. After the Dasher questioned the customer’s statement, he leveled with the customer.

“Well, I delivered it to you, so I know you got the food. I just want you to know that doing stuff like this is what gets us deactivated,” the DoorDasher said. “I don’t want to lose my job because someone wants an extra taco.” As the DoorDasher said that he would be reporting the customer for fraudulent activity, the customer slammed the door in the delivery guy's face.

“You will be removed from the platform,” the Dasher yelled to the customer through the closed door. “Enjoy your food." The video ended with the Dasher getting on a bike and riding away from the location.

TikTok users agree with how the DoorDasher handled the situation.

Although there are some DoorDashers that abuse the system, there are some that are truly great at their job. So the fact that the customer tried to trick the system to score more food at the risk of the Dasher losing his job is quite distasteful. With that in mind, TikTok users wasted no time dragging the customer for filth. Other folks, who also work for DoorDash, shared their experiences as well.

“I took a picture of the address one day and still got a violation. I gave the food to the customer, verified his name, and he said my name, and still,” a person said. “An extra taco. That was a read,” another person shared.