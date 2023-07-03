Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok DoorDash Driver Blasted for Complaining to Customer's Face for "Only" Tipping $5 on a $20 Order A Doordash driver complains to a customer's face about the tip they received for their delivery. The internet is firmly in the customer's corner. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Jul. 3 2023, Published 3:57 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@ladybug3660

The concept of tipping culture seems to have divided folks as of late. In some parts of the world, it's considered polite to tip workers — especially food service industry workers — for working a job in an industry that can be infamously cruel to its workers on both the business side and the customer side. However, some folks argue that the food service industry should be paying its employees better off the bat rather than leaving it to customers to cover the gaps left by insufficient wages.

There are arguments to be made about when folks should tip and how much they should offer, especially with the looming threat of a recession and an ongoing financial crisis hanging over people's heads. Most folks are in the same crisis and deserve all the help they can get. In the worst-case scenario, however, one Doordash driver has been deemed especially nasty after complaining about the tip they received for an order.

A Doordash driver complains about their tip to the customer's face.

In early July 2023, Lacey Purciful (@ladybug3660) posted about her Doordash driver Corey, whom she sarcastically refers to as "lovely." In her short TikTok, she reveals how abrasive Corey was when delivering a pizza pie that reportedly cost $20.

Upon receiving the order from Corey, Lacey politely thanked him. However, his response came off as rather harsh. "I just wanna say, it's a nice house for a $5 tip," Corey boldly asserted, trying to make a comment on her lavish house and her apparent disproportionate tip. Lacey incredulously replied "You're welcome," to which Corey responded with a hearty "f--- you" before Lacey slammed the door shut.

Upon posting her front door camera footage on TikTok, folks were quick to show Lacey some support. Many of them believe that Corey came off as entitled, arguing that a $5 tip seemed fair for a $20 order.

"As a former Doordash [driver] of four years, you tipped him [correctly]," one person claimed. Another user argued, "I would be going on the app and taking it back."

Another person commented on the idea that food delivery drivers should be paid more, but ultimately saw Corey as in the wrong. "I wish companies would just pay their workers fairly so tipping would be such a big deal."

Lacey even posted a follow-up showing receipts. No seriously, she posted another TikTok with the receipt of another app-based food delivery she had ordered on the same day. Not only did she tip fairly for the order, but she even had a pleasant conversation with the driver.

Distractify spoke with a Doordash spokesperson, who confirmed that the company has responded to the incident. They've confirmed that while the company still wholeheartedly encourages tips, the manner in which Corey did so did not go unpunished.

"Respectfully asking for a tip is acceptable, but abusing or harassing someone is never acceptable," the spokesperson stated. "We've removed this Dasher from our platform and reached out to the customer."