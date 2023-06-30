Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Woman Says She Doesn't Start Timing Her Break Until She Sits Down, Sparking Debate In a viral video, a young woman reveals she doesn't start timing her 15-minute work break until she sits down. Here's what the internet had to say. By Allison DeGrushe Jun. 30 2023, Published 1:16 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @khristianb2

These days, more and more people are picking up their phones to vent about their jobs on TikTok in the form of short comedy sketches. The relatable videos, which can be found in the popular hashtag #worktok, have been viewed by over 1.7 billion people — how insane is that?!

Article continues below advertisement

The latest person to talk about their job is TikTok user @khristianb2, who said she doesn't start timing her 15-minute break until she's sitting down with her food. Keep reading to hear what the internet had to say.

Source: TikTok / @awesumfart

Article continues below advertisement

A woman says her 15-minute break doesn't start until she sits down.

In a text overlay of the viral video, which has amassed over 990,000 views on TikTok, the TikToker wrote, "POV of me enjoying my 15-minute break that I don't start until my food is cooked and I'm sitting down."

Despite the short clip showing Khristian simply looking around the store as she takes a bite of her meal and sips her red Gatorade, it immediately racked up hundreds of comments, with many fellow TikTokers sharing their own work experiences and explaining what they do on their break.

Article continues below advertisement

"They always said, 'ur break starts as soon as u leave ur station,' but the walk to get food and then to the break room is 10 minutes alone like huh," one person said. Another wrote, "This be me, and I'm the type to go sit in my car cause [I don't] like ppl, so my break don't start til I'm in the vehicle."

Article continues below advertisement

TikTok user @iceprincegirlfriend commented, "I used to buy my food, heat it up, and then clock out for break," while a fourth person revealed their break doesn't start until "I'm settled in my car, snacks in hand, and show loaded." As for the latter part, the user added that their 15-minute break "doesn't end until my 30 min episode is over." We respect it!

"Before I go on my lunch, I use the washroom, take my uniform off, grab my keys, change my shoes, THEN I clock out and leave for lunch," penned another. TikToker @demons_hunch_ agreed: "Absolutely, it doesn't start until I'm ready."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok / @natalie.hilll

On the other hand, some workers aren't able to get away with doing this. "When I worked at Kroger, our time clock was in the very front of the store, and our break room was in the very back. We'd get stopped by screaming customers, and we were forced to help them, even if we were on break bc 'they don't know you're on break, and if you don't help them, that's a write-up,'" one person explained.

Article continues below advertisement

"You['re] lucky, my managers made sure we clocked out by watching us when they sent us on break before we made food," a second TikTok user commented, while another recalled the manager at their last job making them clock out before getting in line for food. They added that a "30 min break was really only like 15 min."

Source: TikTok / @i.am.linne.2

Article continues below advertisement

TikToker @bigzaddyhails said when she worked at Bath & Body Works, her manager "made me so mad with that 15 min break. … She got a timer and everything." TikTok user @giselleq12, who previously worked at Target, also noted that her manager timed her break.