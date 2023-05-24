Home > News > Human Interest Source: Getty Images; Twitter / @TaylorMcCrayUSA; Twitter / @@ziibiing Target's 2023 Pride Collection Is Dividing the Internet — Here's What Has Been Said About It Target axed some products from its Pride Month collection after backlash — but what about the shoppers who were counting on this collection? By Kelly Corbett May 24 2023, Published 11:47 a.m. ET

Every year, Pride Month — a period in which we celebrate and recognize the LGBTQ+ community — is observed during the month of June. During this time, retailers and brands often engage in special activities like selling limited-time merchandise and/or working to raise funds for LGBTQ+ organizations.

In 2023, Target launched its colorful and thoughtful Pride Month collection in the weeks leading up to June. However, it quickly became clear that not all customers were thrilled with the new products. Below are some of the things said about the collection.

Target's Pride Month collection is called "disgusting" by some shoppers.

Upon its release in 2023, Target's Pride Month collection drew massive criticism online. One item that garnered a lot of opinions was its “tuck-friendly” women’s swimsuits that allow trans women who haven't had gender-affirming operations to conceal male genitals. Upon seeing these items, some folks on Twitter called for a boycott of the retailer.

Unreal… “Tuck Friendly” women’s bathing suit currently sold at Target. Surely these won’t be sold in conservative states. I was wrong…#BoycottTarget #TargetGroomers #targetboycott Canceled my Target Red Card I’ve had for over a decade. #DONEwithTarget pic.twitter.com/BNQW7Y4a0d — Lucy Riles (@LucyRiles) May 23, 2023

As a @Target shopper and previous employee, I’m disgusted that they are a. selling clothes with a disgusting gay slur (queer), and b. Selling them to children. I will never shop at target again. — Max DeFacto 🇵🇷🇺🇸 (@maxdefacto) May 23, 2023

Others claimed that Target's Pride Month collection was worse than Bud Light's controversial campaign with queer influencer, Dylan Mulvaney, which was introduced in April 2023.

Target is far worse than Bud Light ever was. Time to boycott!!! Not hard for me. I never shop there.



BOYCOTT TARGET 🎯



pic.twitter.com/JQJB2tXG3q — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) May 17, 2023

One person believed that some of the products Target was selling were "sexualizing children, promoting trans ideology, and blatantly worshipping Satan."

Christians, Target is sexualizing children, promoting trans ideology and blatantly worshipping satan. The line in the sand must be drawn now. Love Jesus MORE than your favorite store!!! — Taylor McCray 🇺🇸 (@TaylorMcCrayUSA) May 24, 2023

Following this backlash, the retailer issued a statement on May 24, 2023. "Since introducing this year's collection, we've experienced threats impacting our team members' sense of safety and well-being while at work. Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior."

While many items are currently under review, Target has already done away with the Abprallen products it was carrying, per CNN. The LGBTQ+ brand has faced scrutiny due to its association with British designer Eric Carnell, who has received criticism for creating merchandise featuring pentagrams, horned skulls, and other Satanic imagery.

Customers are upset that Target is removing items from its Pride collection.

While it's clear that many customers wanted Target's Pride collection gone, others were sad to see the retailer give in to the backlash. "Our most basic right fundamental freedom is the freedom to be. This is deeply dangerous! No angry mob should be able to bully a business from serving everyone!" tweeted one user.

Target is pulling some of their pride merch :( I worked for them for 3 years and always loved seeing their pride collection. It made me feel seen. I Wish target would stand with us but I guess they don't actually care. They just want money pic.twitter.com/DmR9rDryRo — Cira Bun 🐇OF links in bio 😎 (@LeaderOfTheHrd) May 24, 2023

A former employee also took to the platform to discuss how upset she was with Target's decision to go back on the collection. "I wish target would stand with us but I guess they don't actually care. They just want money," she wrote.

I am really, really sad about @Target pulling multiple Pride things off the shelves.



As much as people complain about rainbow capitalism, that Pride section makes being queer in the South feel less scary, for both me and my kid. — ashley fairbanks (@ziibiing) May 24, 2023